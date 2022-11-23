The JBL Flip 5 speaker has been given a serious price cut for Black Friday

If you’re in need of a new portable speaker, there’s no better time to pick up the JBL Flip 5. The speaker has just dropped to its lowest price yet in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

For a short time only, you can get the JBL Flip 5 in Fiesta Red for just £74.99. That’s 38% less than its usual £119.99 price for a total of £45 in savings.

The Flip 5 is the fifth model in JBL’s Flip range of Bluetooth speakers.

The speaker has a vibrant, durable design with a waterproof rating of IPX7, making it ideal for listening around the house, at the park and even on the beach.

It has a 4800 mAh battery that JBL claims will deliver up to 12 hours of listening on a single charge, though we found the speaker long outlasted that number on lower volumes.

The speaker supports JBL’s Signature Sound and includes a PartyBoost feature, meaning you can connect two speakers for stereo sound or even more Flip 5’s for truly room-filling audio.

We gave the JBL Flip 5 an impressive 4.5/5 stars in our review, writing “The Flip 5 packs a vibrant and durable design, an extensive battery life and a full sound, making it a great all-rounder”.

The biggest drawback here is the lack of a built-in microphone for taking calls or communicating with your voice assistant. However, if you’re looking for a speaker purely to listen to music, the Flip 5 is still a brilliant option that becomes even more affordable with this Black Friday discount.

This is actually the cheapest we’ve seen this Flip 5 fall on Amazon the entire time it’s been available, meaning there’s been no better time to snag it.

Not only that, but looking at the Keepa graph above, it appears as though the speaker was unavailable in Fiesta Red from February through October, with the other colours in the range going in and out of stock sporadically.

Shop now to save 38% and pick up the JBL Flip 5 for £74.99 instead of £119.99.

