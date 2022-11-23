 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The JBL Flip 5 speaker has been given a serious price cut for Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in need of a new portable speaker, there’s no better time to pick up the JBL Flip 5. The speaker has just dropped to its lowest price yet in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

For a short time only, you can get the JBL Flip 5 in Fiesta Red for just £74.99. That’s 38% less than its usual £119.99 price for a total of £45 in savings. 

Keep reading to find out more and make sure to check out our Black Friday guide for all the best Black Friday deals live right now. 

The Flip 5 is the fifth model in JBL’s Flip range of Bluetooth speakers. 

The speaker has a vibrant, durable design with a waterproof rating of IPX7, making it ideal for listening around the house, at the park and even on the beach. 

Save £45 on the JBL Flip 5 portable speaker

Save £45 on the JBL Flip 5 portable speaker

Pick up the JBL Flip 5 on Amazon this Black Friday to save 38% on the 4.5-star Bluetooth speaker. Shop now and get the speaker for £74.99 instead of £119.99 for a total £45 in savings.

  • Amazon
  • Was £119.99
  • £74.99
View Deal

It has a 4800 mAh battery that JBL claims will deliver up to 12 hours of listening on a single charge, though we found the speaker long outlasted that number on lower volumes. 

The speaker supports JBL’s Signature Sound and includes a PartyBoost feature, meaning you can connect two speakers for stereo sound or even more Flip 5’s for truly room-filling audio. 

We gave the JBL Flip 5 an impressive 4.5/5 stars in our review, writing “The Flip 5 packs a vibrant and durable design, an extensive battery life and a full sound, making it a great all-rounder”. 

The biggest drawback here is the lack of a built-in microphone for taking calls or communicating with your voice assistant. However, if you’re looking for a speaker purely to listen to music, the Flip 5 is still a brilliant option that becomes even more affordable with this Black Friday discount. 

JBL Flip 5 Keepa

This is actually the cheapest we’ve seen this Flip 5 fall on Amazon the entire time it’s been available, meaning there’s been no better time to snag it. 

Not only that, but looking at the Keepa graph above, it appears as though the speaker was unavailable in Fiesta Red from February through October, with the other colours in the range going in and out of stock sporadically. 

Shop now to save 38% and pick up the JBL Flip 5 for £74.99 instead of £119.99. 

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Save a tidy sum on the Instax Square SQ1 instant camera with this Black Friday offer

Peter Phelps 28 mins ago
The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

The new Fitbit Versa 4 has just seen its first major discount for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 28 mins ago
Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Upgrade your gaming setup with a Black Friday discount on the Huawei MateView GT monitor

Gemma Ryles 43 mins ago
If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

This phenomenal Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal won’t last long

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.