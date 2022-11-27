The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

If you’ve been waiting patiently for a great iPhone deal to appear this Black Friday, then this monthly contract deal could be the answer.

If you would like to make an iPhone your own, then this contract deal is worth a good look. You’ll be able to get the handset along with 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts for just £576 in total over the course of the contract.

If there are any other products you're after this weekend, then make sure to check out our liveblog where we've put together all the best Black Friday deals for you.

This deal might be one of the best of the lot though, especially if you’re wanting to enjoy oodles of data as you use your new phone.

The iPhone 11 remains an attractive prospect, even three years after its release. At the time of review, we were highly impressed by its great camera and strong battery life above everything. However, bear in mind that this device does only have an LCD rather than OLED display and is stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate; so if you love using your phone for onscreen entertainment, then this isn’t the best iPhone for you.

However, if you find that this deal doesn't suit you in some way, then remember there are still plenty of other products to take a look at over this Black Friday weekend, including games consoles, smartphones, and headphones.

