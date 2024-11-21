The iPhone 14 Pro Max is now as affordable as the Pixel 8a for Black Friday

This deal gets you the iPhone 14 Pro Max for as affordable a price as the Pixel 8a ahead of Black Friday.

Giffgaff is selling refurbished iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets for as cheap as £499. That’s the same price as the Pixel 8a, our current favourite mid-range phone.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max from just £499 The iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling from just £499 ahead of Black Friday, thanks to Giffgaff's refurbishment programme.

Refurbished ‘Good’ condition

It’s worth diving deeper into that refurbished designation. This price is for iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets in Good condition, which means that it exhibits signs of “Noticeable wear and tear”. This means that they “Might have marks on the body and screen”, but “run beautifully”.

Giffgaff will supply a 12-month warranty on all of these second hand phones, so you have the same peace of mind as for a brand new model.

If you still don’t like the sound of those nicks and scratches, you can grab a handset in Excellent condition – “the body and screens are pristine” – for just £629.

We’ve already mentioned that the headline price is the same as that of our favourite mid-range phone, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max is anything but mid-range. It might not be Apple’s latest flagship phone, but it retains its flagship status.

In his 4.5 out of 5 review (which he revisited and refreshed last year), site Editor Max Parker called the iPhone 14 Pro Max “fantastic in so many ways” and “a true flagship phone”.

It packs a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, “Performance that should stay fast for a long time” (this remains a rapid phone), and a triple camera that can capture brilliant shots in all conditions.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also features impressively long battery life. This was also the model that introduced the Dynamic Island, which turns the notch into a beautiful heads-up notification tool.

We’ll be bringing you all the best Black Friday smartphone deals over the coming week or so, but we’ve rarely if ever seen the iPhone 14 Pro Max this affordable.