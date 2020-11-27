The iPhone 11 offer you’ve been waiting for is here – unlimited data and just £35 a month

The iPhone 12 may be hot off the production line, but the iPhone 11 is still a damn good phone and at this Black Friday price it might be too good to miss.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the iPhone 11 with unlimited data for £35 a month with no down payment on the handset. It’s a 24 month contract with Three mobile. Naturally, minutes and texts are unlimited also. The deal also includes free next-day delivery.

This is for the 64GB version of the iPhone 11, but there are options for the 128GB and 256GB models also, which puts the monthly price up by £4 and £14 respectively. The page does mention this is a 5G Ready handset, which is not correct. You’ll only be able to get 4G LTE speeds.

The iPhone 11 remains a cracking handset, rocking a dual-lens camera system and the ability to record 4K video. It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. This is the standard version rather than the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, and it’s one we recommended for most users when we reviewed the handset last year.

“Apple has seen what most people want from the iPhone 11,” our own Max Parker wrote. “Unless you’re a complete sucker for an OLED display, or particularly want the zoomed telephoto lens, there isn’t much you’re missing out on by not getting the Pro model.”

He continued: “…if you’re updating from an iPhone older than the XR then you’ll notice the vast array of improvements to camera, battery life and overall design straight away.”

Of course, the iPhone 11 will still have access to the latest iOS updates for the foreseeable future, at least for the next 3-4 years at our guess, so you won’t be missing out on any of the best new features coming to the operating system. These handsets are going quickly, so you might want to jump on this deal before it’s gone.