The iPhone 11 Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for is here

Looking to upgrade your iPhone this Black Friday? The 64GB iPhone 11 with 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts is now just £34 a month and £14.99 upfront on Three when you shop through Affordable Mobiles.

Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for a new phone and this deal on the iPhone 11 is no exception. For just £34 a month and £14.99 upfront, you’ll get a shiny new iPhone 11, 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. That’s £830.99 total over the course of the two year contract. Considering Three charges £729 for the phone by itself, £100 for a massive amount of data, minutes and texts is a pretty great deal.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, a long-lasting battery and is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip.

The 11 also includes an impressive dual-camera set-up. It boasts the same wide-angle 12 megapixel OIS f/1.8 main sensor and ultra wide-angle 12 megapixel f/2.4 sensor as the Pro models, minus the telephoto lens. There’s also a True Depth 12 megapixel selfie camera on the front and both rear cameras are able to capture video in 4K at 60fps.

We offered the iPhone 11 four and a half stars in our review. Deputy and mobiles editor Max Parker wrote:

“Apple has seen what most people want from the iPhone 11. Unless you’re a complete sucker for an OLED display, or particularly want the zoomed telephoto lens, there isn’t much you’re missing out on by not getting the Pro model. Especially when you consider the over £300/$300 saving you’re making. If you’re coming from an iPhone XR you might want to wait a year and see what the 2020 iPhone brings. However, if you’re updating an older iPhone then you’ll notice the vast array of improvements to camera, battery life and overall design straight away”.

Of course, with the iPhone 12 now readily available, we no longer need to wait and see what Apple has in store. The 2020 iPhone launch also means we’re seeing some fantastic discounts on the iPhone 11, despite last year’s flagship still being one of the best smartphones around.

If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone and don’t feel the need to splash out extra on 5G or an OLED display, then the iPhone 11 remains an excellent choice and it’s more tempting than ever with this deal.

You’ll have to act fast to take advantage of this Black Friday offer. Bag yourself a 64GB iPhone 11 with 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts for just £34 a month and £14.99 upfront on Three via Affordable Mobiles now.

