The iPad Pro M4 finally feels affordable on Black Friday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple iPad Pro 13-inch M4 model is the latest and greatest iPad Apple has ever made. This Black Friday deal for shoppers brings it down to a more agreeable price.

For Black Friday Amazon US is selling the iPad Pro M4 for $1,099. That’s a 15% (or £200) saving on the list price of $1,299. In the UK, you can still save around £94 with the price coming down to £1,404.97.

iPad Pro M4 is $200 off at Amazon US

Amazon US has slashed the price of the iPad Pro M4 13-inch by $200, bringing it down to just $1,099.

This is the larger 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display and there’s 256GB of built-in storage. This is also the Wi-Fi only model. You can buy this configuration in Space Black or Silver. Naturally, you’ll be able to get delivery fast and at no extra cost if you have Amazon Prime.

As for the iPad Pro M4 itself, we’re huge fans. Our own Max Parker said it was the best tablet he’d ever reviewed, calling it “Apple hardware at its very best.”

He loved the amazing OLED screen, which is the best we’ve ever tested on a tablet, as well as the thin-and-light design – even on the 13-inch model. There’s also the front-facing camera in landscape position, which makes more sense for video calls.

It also debuted the M4 processor when it arrived this year, providing exceptional performance that’ll handle pretty much anything you can throw at it.

We gave the iPad Pro M4 a 4.5-star score from a possible five this in June this year and resolved you should buy if “you want the thinnest iPad with the best display and you’re not fussed about how much it costs.”

Max concluded: “It’s glorious to use and wonderfully constructed to the point where I am still impressed at the hardware every single time I pick it up. No other piece of tech has made me feel this way in quite a long time.”

It’s not the tablet we’d recommend for all iPad shoppers, because it’s more than most people need. However, if you’re looking for the very best iPad ever, we’ve got the deal for you.

