 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPad Pro 11-inch with an M2 chip has been price slashed

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Apple’s brand-new IPad Pro 11-inch tablet has only been on shelves for a few weeks, but its already had its price chopped in line with Black Friday.

While not officially branded as a Black Friday deal, Amazon has quietly lowered the price of Apple’s new 11-inch iPad Pro with an M2 chip. You can now find it for £859, which is £40 lower than the £899 RRP.

Yes, this remains a pricey piece of kit and certainly won’t be for everyone yet if you’re on the hunt for a powerhouse tablet then this is cheaper than buying it directly from Apple.

If this deal isn’t for you, we’re bringing you all the best Black Friday Deals and Amazon Black Friday deals on our live blog.

The iPad Pro 11-inch with an M2 chip has been price slashed

The iPad Pro 11-inch with an M2 chip has been price slashed

While not officially branded as a Black Friday deal, Amazon has quietly lowered the price of Apple’s new 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 chip. You can now find it for £859, which is £40 lower than the £899 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save £40
  • Now £859
View Deal

This is Apple’s top-tier tablet and comes with specs that you won’t find on tablets elsewhere. For instance, keeping everything moving is Apple’s own M2 chipset, a seriously nippy piece of silicon that will play games and run apps without a hitch. There’s 128GB storage for files, videos and games, and a big battery.

On the front there’s a gorgeous 11-inch display, packing a snappy 120Hz refresh rate that makes images look super smooth when you’re scrolling. Honestly, once you’ve tried a high refresh rate screen you’ll find it hard to use anything else.

Other features include support for the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, a very capable duo of rear cameras, USB-C charging and all the benefits that come with iPadOS.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Solar charge your generators with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, now on offer for Black Friday

Solar charge your generators with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, now on offer for Black Friday

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
These cracking ANC true wireless are at their lowest price for Black Friday

These cracking ANC true wireless are at their lowest price for Black Friday

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Get 50% off! This science experiment subscription is the perfect gift for kids

Get 50% off! This science experiment subscription is the perfect gift for kids

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Jackery’s docked £300 off its massive portable power station for Black Friday

Jackery’s docked £300 off its massive portable power station for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Big savings on speakers and soundbars

Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Big savings on speakers and soundbars

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.