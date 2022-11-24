The iPad Pro 11-inch with an M2 chip has been price slashed

Apple’s brand-new IPad Pro 11-inch tablet has only been on shelves for a few weeks, but its already had its price chopped in line with Black Friday.

While not officially branded as a Black Friday deal, Amazon has quietly lowered the price of Apple’s new 11-inch iPad Pro with an M2 chip. You can now find it for £859, which is £40 lower than the £899 RRP.

Yes, this remains a pricey piece of kit and certainly won’t be for everyone yet if you’re on the hunt for a powerhouse tablet then this is cheaper than buying it directly from Apple.

This is Apple’s top-tier tablet and comes with specs that you won’t find on tablets elsewhere. For instance, keeping everything moving is Apple’s own M2 chipset, a seriously nippy piece of silicon that will play games and run apps without a hitch. There’s 128GB storage for files, videos and games, and a big battery.

On the front there’s a gorgeous 11-inch display, packing a snappy 120Hz refresh rate that makes images look super smooth when you’re scrolling. Honestly, once you’ve tried a high refresh rate screen you’ll find it hard to use anything else.

Other features include support for the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, a very capable duo of rear cameras, USB-C charging and all the benefits that come with iPadOS.

