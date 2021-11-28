The Intel Core i7-12700K is currently available with a reduction from its retail price of £419.99 to £388.99.

If you’re building a PC and want a powerful processor with the ability to be overclocked, then we’d say this is definitely worth a pick up.

Feel the speed with this fantastic Black Friday deal on an Intel Core i7-12700K processor If you’re wanting to upgrade your PC to Intel’s latest generation of CPUs, then look no further than this Intel Core i7-12700K deal from SCAN that’ll allow you to feel the speed for £388.99 as opposed to the standard price of £419.99. SCAN

Was £419.99

£388.99 View Deal

It’s got a speedy base clock of 3.6GHz with the ability to turbo up to 5Ghz in the case of the P-Cores, and a 2.7GHz base and 3.8Ghz boost for the E-cores. The Alder Lake architecture has allowed the CPU to feature two different kinds of cores, resulting in a more efficient and smarter performance.

In total, the i7-12700K features 12 cores and 20 threads, making it a beast for both gaming and general productivity tasks.

The new Intel chip also offers support for both PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 RAM up to speeds of 4800MHz. Unfortunately, RAM costs for the latest generation are pretty high at the moment, so this is more for the sake of futureproofing, but it’s definitely nice to know that Intel’s new run of Alder Lake processors will support it if you do want to go the whole hog.

Where the i7-12700K really does win is on the simple fact it’s overclockable, meaning you can up-rate the processor’s clock speeds for even more performance. It’s as easy as going into your motherboard’s BIOS and uprating the multiplier.

In short, the Intel Core i7-12700K looks to be a brilliant processor for the money, for both multi-threaded performance and single-threaded ones too. If you are looking for a do-it-all CPU with high clock speeds and the power of overclocking, then this seems to be an excellent option.

And of course, be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there and will keep you updated with what’s new in the world of tech.