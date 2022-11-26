 large image

The Insta360 Link sees a stellar price drop in the Black Friday sale

If you want one of the best webcams we’ve tested for less, look no further than this Insta 360 Link deal from Amazon.

It’s currently available from the big online retailer for £302.99 which marks a £16 saving on the camera. That may not seem like much, but this is the first time since the camera’s release a few months ago that Amazon has discounted it.

If you don’t want to take a look at the Insta360 Link on Amazon, but still want to grab a bargain, the Trusted team of experts has been compiling the best Black Friday deals we can find on a vast range of different tech.

Taking a look at the Insta360 Link a little further, this is a webcam that’ll track you around without sacrificing video quality, as well as offering handy features for both professionals and content creators.

Of course, the most important thing about a webcam is how good its video output is, and the Link is able to output at 4K at 30fps, which is still a rarity in the webcam space. Video output therefore looks sharp and detailed, even in low-light conditions, although the camera’s HDR mode only makes things darker, so it’s best to keep it on standard settings for the best results.

The camera’s Autofocus feature was also excellent, and the additional software, in the form of Insta360 Link Controller, adds some extra functions and configuration options you might find useful. For instance, there’s a Gimbal Control feature that gives you a virtual joystick to move the Link around, as well as a Streamer mode to shoot in different resolutions and frame ranges (such as 1080p 60fps), or to shoot in portrait.

The Keepa graph below details the price cut the Link has received from Amazon and how it’s the first major reduction it’s received since its release a handful of months ago. This is an excellent deal on a capable webcam for content creators, professionals, and those wanting a capable webcam with a shedload of fun and useful features.

Keepa Insta 360 Link. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

