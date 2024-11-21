The incredible Remarkable 2 tablet finally has a discount for Black Friday

The brilliant Remarkable 2 note-taking e-reader has been given a meaty Black Friday discount.

Remarkable has taken it upon itself to offer a a great discount on the Remarkable 2. More specifically, it’s offering a couple of brilliant bundle deals.

Save £79 on Remarkable 2 bundles this Black Friday Remarkable 2 bundles are on sale this Black Friday, with £79 shaved off. Remarkable

Save £79

From £499 View Deal

The one we’ve highlighted gets you the Remarkable 2 with the Marker Plus stylus, as well as the Book Folio case, for £499. This is a bundle that would usually cost you £578, so you’re making a healthy £79 saving here.

For the typists among you, it’s also possible to grab a bundle that swaps out the Book Folio case for the Type Folio keyboard case, all for a price of £529. That too represents a £79 saving.

You don’t have to be an internet sleuth to figure out why Remarkable might be cutting the price of this product so drastically. It launched a premium follow-up, the Remarkable Paper Pro, back in September.

However, the Remarkable 2 remains our pick for the Best E-Ink Tablet overall thanks to its compelling balance of features and price. It’s far from defunct, and with this latest Black Friday price cut, it’s an even stronger choice.

Our very own Deputy Editor Thomas Deehan reviewed the Remarkable 2 for us last year, and handed out a very positive 4 out of 5 score. “The Remarkable 2’s simplicity and scaled back approach make it easily accessible and a joy to use for note-taking and brainstorming,” he concluded.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

Thomas found that the Remarkable 2 offered a clean, distraction fee writing experience, with a simple but elegant UI and a nice large screen that proves easy to read.

If you’re suspicious that such a device is a bit of a luxury, you should know that Thomas felt the same before he went hands-on with the device. “Going into this review, I was somewhat sceptical about how useful a stripped-back digital notebook could be,” he explains, “but after using the Remarkable 2 for over a month, I can’t imagine going to work without it.”

It’s exemplary for taking notes in meetings, as well as quickly adding to a to-do list and for brainstorming ideas in comfort.