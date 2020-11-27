The latest update to GoPro’s action cam line has dropped to just £379.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, saving you £50 when you pick up the cam today.

On any other day, the GoPro Hero 9 would set you back an eye-watering £429, which is a hefty price, but with the leftover cash you’ll save you could also pick up a waterproof case or two spare batteries.

The GoPro Hero 9 is the eagerly awaited follow up to the Hero 8 Black, with some major updates including 5K video, a longer battery life and an all-new front-facing screen.

The Hero 9 is powered by a 23.6MP sensor for crisp 20MP images and up to 4K/60 or even 5K/30 video. The camera also takes advantage of HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilisation and horizon levelling and supports live streaming and webcam modes.

The action cam boasts a dual-display, with a 2.27-inch touch screen on the rear with convenient touch zoom and a 1.4-inch display on the front that makes framing your shot easier than ever when vlogging.

The Hero 9 packs a 1720 mAh battery for a 30% boost in battery life over its predecessor. It’s also waterproof and comes with built-in mounting so there’s no need to carry a separate frame. There are also a wide range of compatible mods (sold separately) to choose from, including the Max Lens Mode, the Light Mod, the Display Mod and the Media Mod.

We awarded the GoPro Hero 9 four stars in our review, with reviewer Andrew Williams calling it “the most important action camera of 2020”.

If you’re looking for the most up to date camera in the GoPro Hero range to step up your vlogging or as a gift this Christmas, look no further than the GoPro Hero 9. You’ll have to act fast though – shop now on Amazon to save £50 on the GoPro Hero 9 in the Black Friday sale.

