The Huawei Watch GT 2 is cheaper than ever this Black Friday

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

If you’re searching for a smartwatch this Black Friday, then we’ve found just the deal for you. The Huawei Watch GT 2 is cheaper than ever before, and here’s how to get it.

The magic words you long to hear with every Black Friday deal is that a product is cheaper than it ever has been before, and that’s exactly the case with the Huawei Watch GT 2, which has never been as cheap as it is right now.

Grab the Huawei Watch GT 2 for its cheapest price ever

Grab the Huawei Watch GT 2 for its cheapest price ever

This Black Friday discount sees the Huawei Watch GT 2 available for its cheapest-ever price, so don’t miss out on it if you need a super sports-focused smartwatch. With a near-£60 saving, it’s too good to miss out on.

  • Amazon
  • Was £139.99, now just £80.77
View Deal

Thanks to this deal for Amazon, you can grab the Huawei wearable for just £80.77 when its RRP is £139.99.

As you can see from the price-tracking graph above, this is the cheapest price you’ve ever been able to buy the smartwatch for, so it has never been better value for money.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 boasts an attractive but robust design, and offers plenty of fitness features that should appeal to sports fanatics who want to keep an eye on how their exercise is going. One of the very best features of this wearable is its brilliant battery life, which can last up to two weeks on just one single charge.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that acts as a substitute smartphone on your wrist, this isn’t the one to go for as there aren’t tons of smart features on it. But if you want the basics covered along with plenty of fitness options and a reliable battery, this is a great choice that has never been as attractive as it is now, thanks to the dramatic price drop.

Once you’ve got yourself this wonderful wearable, why not wander over to the Trusted Reviews best Black Friday deals page to check out even more brilliant deals on tech, including on smartphones, laptops, and TVs.

