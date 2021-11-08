The Huawei Watch Fit is less than half price in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

Amazon has kicked off its early Black Friday sale with a fantastic deal on the Huawei Watch Fit. The retailer has dropped the price of the Watch Fit to just £54.99 for a limited time only.

When it launched last September, the Huawei Watch Fit had an RRP of £119.99 on Amazon. While that was already a great price for this four star fitness tracking all-rounder, for a short time you can pick it up for even less. Amazon has reduced the Watch Fit by over half price, making it just £54.99 in the run up to Black Friday.

You’ll want to act fast, though – this deal is set to expire in 8 days.

The Watch Fit is an affordable fitness tracker from tech giant Huawei.

The Watch features a design reminiscent of the Apple Watch 7, with its angular display and colourful array of bands. The Watch Fit’s 1.64-inch AMOLED screen has a screen-to-body ratio of 70% and an HD resolution of 280 x 456.

The watch offers real-time metrics for 11 professional sport modes, including running, swimming and cycling, along with 85 custom workout modes for other exercises like yoga and high-intensity interval training.

These workout modes allow you to track your heart rate, calories and the duration of your workout across a wide variety of sports and exercises.

The watch packs a built-in GPS sensor, 5ATM, an AI heart rate algorithm and a range of sensors to provide real-time metrics and professional guidance as you work out. There’s also support for Huawei’s TruSeen 4.0 for 24-hour heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking to keep an eye on your blood oxygen levels.

Finally, the watch packs a 10 days of battery life, along with Quick Charge support for a full day of power from just five minutes of charging.

All four colours have been discounted on Amazon, including Graphite Black, Cantaloupe Orange, Mint Green and Sakura Pink.

Trusted Reviews editor Alastair Stevenson gave the Huawei Watch Fit four out of five stars, making it a good entry-level choice for anyone looking to get fit:

“The Huawei Watch Fit doesn’t revolutionise the fitness tracking market, but by getting most of the basics right it sets itself up as a solid option for casual and newbies who are only just getting started working out. A lack of advanced features make it a poor choice for even semi-serious runners and cyclists, however”.

Of course, more experienced athletes will want to check out our guide to the best fitness trackers for more advanced tracking and metrics.

If you’re looking for a good basic fitness tracker for yourself or a friend this Christmas, the Huawei Watch Fit is a great choice. Head over to Amazon now to get the £119.99 wearable for just £54.99 and save over half price for a limited time.