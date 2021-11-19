The Huawei Matebook D 15 has seen a massive price cut for Black Friday

Amazon’s slashed the price of the Huawei Matebook D 15 laptop in quite the cracking early Black Friday deal.

It allows you to pick up a capable mid-range Windows laptop for just £349.99, marking a £250 saving on its usual retail price of £599.99.

If you’re someone looking for a Windows laptop on the cheap and want a handy choice for productivity and day-to-day working, then we’d strongly suggest picking this up whilst Amazon’s running the deal for the next few days.

Save £250 on the Huawei MateBook D 15 in this incredible early Black Friday deal The Huawei MateBook D 15 has seen quite the extensive price cut with £250 knocked off the RRP, bringing a brilliant budget Windows laptop down to just £349.99 on Amazon in what we think is a rather good deal. Amazon

Was £599.99

£349.99 View Deal

For a mid-spec Windows laptop, the Huawei MateBook D 15 packs a pretty decent spec sheet with an Intel Core i3–10110U processor which will be good enough for most tasks, but do note it isn’t the most powerful processor, and with the recent release of Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs, is now a couple of generations old.

With that being said though, you’ll also find a decent selection of ports on the MateBook D 15 with 3x USB-As (2x USB 2.0 and 1x USB 3.0), alongside a Type-C port for charging, an HDMI port and a headphone jack. This should provide you with ample connectivity options for any of your other devices.

Under the hood, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD are also pretty decent for storing files and running a load of Chrome tabs, meaning the MateBook D 15 shouldn’t be breaking too much of a sweat when it’s under load.

A weight of 1.53kg also means this is quite the portable laptop, and its 16.9mm thickness also makes it pretty thin and sleek-looking, which is also a bonus, especially given the low cost of the MateBook D 15.

Save £250 on the Huawei MateBook D 15 in this incredible early Black Friday deal The Huawei MateBook D 15 has seen quite the extensive price cut with £250 knocked off the RRP, bringing a brilliant budget Windows laptop down to just £349.99 on Amazon in what we think is a rather good deal. Amazon

Was £599.99

£349.99 View Deal

If you’re wanting a Windows 11-capable laptop for a bargain price, then the Huawei MateBook D 15 does look to do the job, especially with £250 off its RRP. Just note its 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, which may be a deal-breaker for some.

And, be sure to check back with us here at Trusted Reviews where we’ve got our team of experts scouring the online storefronts for the best Black Friday deals possible.