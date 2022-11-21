 large image

The Huawei MateBook 14 gets a huge Black Friday discount

Hannah Davies
In need of a new laptop? The Huawei MateBook 14 is now £100 off when you shop on Amazon this Black Friday. 

This 2022 update to the popular MateBook 14 would usually cost you £699.99. However, this Black Friday that price has plummeted to just £599.99. That’s a £100 saving on the Huawei laptop while this discount (and stocks) lasts. 

If you’re interested in taking a look at the other fantastic offers we’ve spotted this week, make sure to visit our guide to the best Black Friday deals

The MateBook 14 is Huawei’s answer to a more affordable version of the Apple MacBook. The stylish 14-inch laptop has a slim, lightweight design and packs a long battery life, allowing you to work, browse and watch content for hours. 

The MateBook 14 is £100 cheaper this Black Friday

The Huawei MateBook 14 (2022) has dropped to just £599.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s £100 off the usually-£699.99 laptop less than a year after it launched this April.

  • Amazon
  • Was £699.99
  • £599.99
View Deal

This particular deal is on the 7nm AMD Ryzen 5000 processor configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. 

The laptop comes with a stunning 2K Huawei FullView display that supports 100% sRGB colour gamut and a maximum 300 nits of brightness. The screen is surrounded by ultra-slim bezels on four sides for a 90% screen-to-body ratio. 

The laptop has a large 56 Wh battery that should keep you watching 1080p local video for up to 11 hours, and comes with a 65W charger in the box with support for Huawei’s SuperCharge fast charging technology. 

There’s also Huawei Share, a feature that lets you access your Huawei phone’s apps, files, contacts, memos and more, all seamlessly from your MateBook for easy multitasking. 

Huawei MateBook 14 Keepa

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest we’ve seen the MateBook 14 2022 plunge on Amazon since it first launched back in April, meaning you don’t want to miss out on this offer. 

Shop now to save £100 and get the Huawei MateBook 14 for just £599.99 down from £699.99 while Amazon’s Black Friday sale lasts. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

