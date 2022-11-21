The Huawei MateBook 14 gets a huge Black Friday discount

In need of a new laptop? The Huawei MateBook 14 is now £100 off when you shop on Amazon this Black Friday.

This 2022 update to the popular MateBook 14 would usually cost you £699.99. However, this Black Friday that price has plummeted to just £599.99. That’s a £100 saving on the Huawei laptop while this discount (and stocks) lasts.

If you’re interested in taking a look at the other fantastic offers we’ve spotted this week, make sure to visit our guide to the best Black Friday deals.

The MateBook 14 is Huawei’s answer to a more affordable version of the Apple MacBook. The stylish 14-inch laptop has a slim, lightweight design and packs a long battery life, allowing you to work, browse and watch content for hours.

The MateBook 14 is £100 cheaper this Black Friday The Huawei MateBook 14 (2022) has dropped to just £599.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s £100 off the usually-£699.99 laptop less than a year after it launched this April. Amazon

Was £699.99

£599.99 View Deal

This particular deal is on the 7nm AMD Ryzen 5000 processor configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop comes with a stunning 2K Huawei FullView display that supports 100% sRGB colour gamut and a maximum 300 nits of brightness. The screen is surrounded by ultra-slim bezels on four sides for a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop has a large 56 Wh battery that should keep you watching 1080p local video for up to 11 hours, and comes with a 65W charger in the box with support for Huawei’s SuperCharge fast charging technology.

There’s also Huawei Share, a feature that lets you access your Huawei phone’s apps, files, contacts, memos and more, all seamlessly from your MateBook for easy multitasking.

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest we’ve seen the MateBook 14 2022 plunge on Amazon since it first launched back in April, meaning you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

Shop now to save £100 and get the Huawei MateBook 14 for just £599.99 down from £699.99 while Amazon’s Black Friday sale lasts.

Best Black Friday Deals