The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is now only £54.99 thanks to Black Friday

Treat yourself to a lovely hot chocolate at a discount this Black Friday thanks to this delicious eBay deal.

It’s the perfect time to start thinking about settling down with a cup of hot chocolate as the winter months come rolling in, and now you can do it at a more affordable price thanks to Black Friday. We’ve found this unheard-of deal on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, which is seeing its price swirl down on eBay from £99 to just £54.99 – it just may be the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this product.

If you’re not too interested in this deal, just make sure to check out our best Black Friday deals round-up, which we make sure to update every time we spot another impressive bargain during the sale.

The Velvetiser can create barista-grade hot chocolate in a mere two and a half minutes: simply pour your milk of choice and the hot chocolate sachet into the machine, press the button and wait for a freshly served brew, with no mess and no fuss.

£45 off

Now just £54.99 View Deal

Not only are you getting the Velvetiser in this deal, but you’ll also receive two ceramic cups to serve your hot chocolate that cost £20 on their own.

While we have never tested the Velvetiser in a full review, a couple of our team members actually have these at home. We think that this is a nifty little machine that’s ideal for the cold winter months, and we love how easy it is to clean: simply put some water and dish soap inside the appliance and let it run for two minutes.

From my personal experience, you’re also not limited to using the Velvetiser with Hotel Chocolat’s speciality packets – I found that it worked well with other hot chocolate brands, as well as when simply used as a milk frother.

We have never seen the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser drop this low in price, and we can’t imagine that this deal will last long, so you may want to jump on this now if you’re hoping to make your own delicious hot chocolate in time for the winter holidays.

