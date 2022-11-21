The Honor MagicBook 15 is one of the best Black Friday laptop bargains

Amazon has been churning out Black Friday deals ahead of the actual event and is now offering the Honor MagicBook 15 with 25% off.

The Black Friday sale is fully underway and we’ve been catching some incredible deals already. Now, we’ve come across this fantastic offer on the Honor MagicBook 15, which is £160 cheaper thanks to Black Friday, having its price slashed from £649.99 to just £489.99.

This laptop comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCle NVMe storage, which should be more than enough for most productivity workers. It also packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor which the company claims is great for multitasking thanks to its high performance, meaning you should have no issues working with multiple tabs and applications open at once.

Moreover, it has a fairly light design at just 1.54kg, considering the large 15.6-inch screen. While we have not reviewed this laptop specifically, we know that this weight is perfectly serviceable for a laptop of this size, and should be easy enough to take on the go with you into the office.

And as you can see from the pricing history of theHonor MagicBook 15 below, this laptop has not seen a price reduction like this all year, and we expect that it will shoot right back up to its original price after Black Friday is over. So if you want to get in on the action and upgrade your laptop without breaking the bank, you may want to act fast.

Keepa Honor MagicBook 15. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

