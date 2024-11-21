Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The high-end Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has already dropped in price

Amazon’s Black Friday sales bonanza is in full swing, and it’s offering a swathe of deals on its own branded tech – and that includes the high-end Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition that only launched weeks ago.

More specifically, Amazon is offering this high-spec Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for just £154.99, a whopping £35 off its regular £189.99 RRP, complete with free same-day or next-day delivery for Amazon Prime subscribers depending on your location. 

The high-end Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition might’ve only launched at the end of October, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from discounting it during its Black Friday sales.

That’s already a solid deal on a premium e-reader, but what makes this all the more surprising is that the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition only launched on 30 October, making it the first time that the slate has been discounted. If you were tempted by the Signature Edition at launch but were put off by the premium price tag, this could very well sway you.

While we’ve not specifically tested the Signature Edition, we did review the regular Kindle Paperwhite (2024) and were very impressed with what was on offer, awarding it a healthy 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award – and the Signature Edition takes that fantastic e-reader and adds a few additional features.

The most notable addition to the Signature Edition that you won’t find on the regular Paperwhite is an auto-adjusting front light, which will automatically brighten or dim the screen depending on your environment. 

It may sound like a fairly standard feature, given that we all have the tech on our phones, but it’s still a rarity in the e-reader market. It’s a nice quality-of-life feature that simply means you won’t need to adjust brightness as you move from a dark environment to a bright one, and vice versa.  

There’s also wireless charging support for the first time, though you’ll need to purchase the Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock separately to take advantage of the tech. And, to further sweeten the deal, the Signature Edition comes with double the storage – 32GB, compared to 16GB – to allow you to store even more digital books and audiobooks. 

If you’re an e-reader aficionado or simply someone who likes the idea of plonking their e-reader onto a wireless charger when not in use to keep it topped up, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024) is a great option made all the more tempting by this Black Friday-themed offer. 

