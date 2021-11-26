The GoPro Hero 10 Black has already been given the Black Friday treatment

Looking for a top of the line action camera this Black Friday? Amazon hasn’t wasted any time discounting the brand new GoPro Hero 10 Black in its Black Friday sale.

The Hero 10 Black launched this September at £479.99. This Black Friday, that price has plummeted to just £429.99. That’s a £50 discount on the shiny new action cam.

While we’ve seen the Hero 10 Black reduced to the same price before in its short lifetime, we haven’t seen it go any lower than this unless you count the 99p cheaper deal that made a one day appearance on November 20.

Save £50 on the new GoPro Hero 10 Black this Black Friday Save £50 on the GoPro Hero 10 Black this Black Friday. Amazon has reduced the price of the action cam from £479.99 to £429.99 for a limited time. Amazon

Was £479.99

£429.99 View Deal

The Hero 10 Black is GoPro’s current flagship action cam, capable of capturing 23-megapixel stills and 5.3K 60fps video or 2.7K with 8x slo-mo. You can even grab 15.8-megapixel photos from the high resolution video footage.

The camera is powered by GoPro’s new – and highly anticipated – GP2 engine, offering its fastest performance yet, along with twice the frame rate of previous models for smooth video footage.

The camera also takes advantage of HyperSmooth 4.0 for GoPro’s best yet stabilisation, improved low-light performance, and horizon levelling with a higher tilt limit for straight results.

Of course, being an action cam the GoPro needs to be able to handle a bit of wear and tear and the Hero 10 Black includes a new hydrophobic lens cover to repel water and do just that, while also eliminating lens flare.

The GoPro is also connected to the cloud, allowing you to transfer footage wirelessly via the Quik app wherever you are.

If you’ve been thinking of investing in an action camera, this is the perfect time to get the latest model from GoPro. Head over to Amazon today to save £50 on the Hero 10 Black and get it for just £429.99 instead of £479.99.

For more Black Friday offers, make sure to visit our guide to the best Black Friday deals.