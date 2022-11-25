The Google Pixel 6a plummets in price again – now just £259

One of the surprises of Black Friday this year has been the drastic price cuts given to the Pixel 6a, one of our favourite budget phones of the year.

As part of Vodafone’s Black Friday sale. the UK network is offering a stunning deal on the Pixel 6a. You can get the phone and a month of data for a mere £259.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen this phone drop to, by quite some margin. You’ll want to cancel that monthly data though, otherwise you’ll be paying a tenner a month.

The Pixel 6a is a marvel of a phone at this price. It packs the same Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, a fantastic camera capable of capturing great pictures and long battery life. It also has smooth, reliable software that’s updated a lot and loads of clever Google Assistant integrations.

We praised the Pixel 6a in our review, saying “The Pixel 6a is a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices. It isn’t as revolutionary as other A-series handsets we’ve seen, but it’s still a great phone for those who prefer great software rather than big spec sheets.”

