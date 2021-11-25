 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

The Garmin Forerunner 245’s price has plummeted this Black Friday

Amazon has slashed just shy of £50 off the Garmin Forerunner 245 running watch’s price this Black Friday, marking the perfect time to take your workout to the next level.

The deal is live on Amazon now and marks a healthy 40% discount on the Garmin 245 running watch, which traditionally retails for £150.

We’d recommend any fitness enthusiast take advantage of the deal sooner rather than later. Based on experience reviewing them, Garmin running and sports watches are among the best in the business offering robust workout and recovery analytics, basic smartwatch functionality and near indestructible designs.

This was showcased at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, where the Garmin Venu 2 won the best fitness tracker category.

We haven’t reviewed the 245, but shares the same core software and features as many of Garmin’s other watches. Highlights include a 7 day battery life, built-in GPS for accurate distance tracking and the ability to track key performance metrics including VO2 Max and aerobic and anaerobic training effect. If you’re a budding runner looking to take your fitness this is an absolutely fantastic purchase.

Garmin Forerunner 245 price Black Friday 2021

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, it’s also the best price we’ve seen the watch retail for this year. You can see a detailed breakdown of the Garmin Forerunner 245’s price on Amazon in the Keepa graph above. Keepa is a price tracking tool for Amazon.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is one of many fantastic products to get an early Black Friday discount. Despite the event not being scheduled to start until tomorrow, over the last three weeks we’ve seen retailers push out an ongoing stream of brilliant discounts on everything from top of the line sports watches to premium true wireless earbuds.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as our team of product experts will be searching the stores to bring you their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals, saving you time and money.

