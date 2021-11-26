 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Garmin Fenix 6 is the cheapest it’s been all year for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

You won’t believe how cheap the Garmin Fenix 6 is. With a 45% discount, this is a Black Friday deal that you really don’t want to miss.

If you’ve been looking for early Christmas presents but don’t know where to start, the Garmin Fenix 6 is now the cheapest it’s been on Amazon all year and is the perfect surprise for any hikers and fitness junkies in your life.

The Fenix 6 is a smartwatch that’s ideal for someone who’s looking for functionality; with no touchscreen, there are five physical buttons that can you use to control the watch, as well as a 10 ATM water resistance that’ll keep the watch running in depths of up to 100 metres.

The Garmin Fenix 6 is almost half price for Black Friday

The Garmin Fenix 6 is almost half price for Black Friday

Are you on the hunt for a wearable upgrade? The Garmin Fenix 6 is almost half price and is the perfect choice for any hardcore fitness enthusiasts.

  • Amazon
  • 45% off the original RRP
  • Now only £289
View Deal

The Garmin Fenix 6 offers superb GPS functionality, while there is also support for GLONASS and Galileo, which are alternatives that help the wearable determine the wearer’s location.

Another feature offered up here is PacePro, which is a training service that analyses your run route and checks for things like the elevation changes so it can give you a recommended pace. The Fenix will also alert you if you start to deviate, so you know you’re on the right track.

And if you’re in any doubt that the Garmin Fenix 6 has been this cheap before, check out our Keepa graph below, which shows you how much this smartwatch has cost throughout the year.

Garmin Fenix 6 Keepa
The Garmin Fenix 6 is almost half price for Black Friday

The Garmin Fenix 6 is almost half price for Black Friday

Are you on the hunt for a wearable upgrade? The Garmin Fenix 6 is almost half price and is the perfect choice for any hardcore fitness enthusiasts.

  • Amazon
  • 45% off the original RRP
  • Now only £289
View Deal

We gave the Garmin Fenix 6 an amazing 4.5 / 5 star rating alongside a Trusted Recommends badge, with the verdict reading: “It’s not the most stylish tracker around but it’s by far the most reliable we’ve tested and a perfect training companion for any serious athlete.”

If you’re interested in even more of the best Black Friday deals around, look below to see all the other fantastic discounts we’ve scoured from the web. We have discounts on everything, from mobile phones to vacuum cleaners.

You might like…

You can bag a pair of AirPods for £99 this Black Friday

You can bag a pair of AirPods for £99 this Black Friday

Max Parker 5 hours ago
The Apple Watch 7 finally gets a price drop for Black Friday

The Apple Watch 7 finally gets a price drop for Black Friday

Max Parker 6 hours ago
Best Black Friday Deals: Sale now live with huge tech price drops

Best Black Friday Deals: Sale now live with huge tech price drops

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.