The Garmin Fenix 6 is the cheapest it’s been all year for Black Friday

You won’t believe how cheap the Garmin Fenix 6 is. With a 45% discount, this is a Black Friday deal that you really don’t want to miss.

If you’ve been looking for early Christmas presents but don’t know where to start, the Garmin Fenix 6 is now the cheapest it’s been on Amazon all year and is the perfect surprise for any hikers and fitness junkies in your life.

The Fenix 6 is a smartwatch that’s ideal for someone who’s looking for functionality; with no touchscreen, there are five physical buttons that can you use to control the watch, as well as a 10 ATM water resistance that’ll keep the watch running in depths of up to 100 metres.

The Garmin Fenix 6 is almost half price for Black Friday Are you on the hunt for a wearable upgrade? The Garmin Fenix 6 is almost half price and is the perfect choice for any hardcore fitness enthusiasts. Amazon

45% off the original RRP

Now only £289 View Deal

The Garmin Fenix 6 offers superb GPS functionality, while there is also support for GLONASS and Galileo, which are alternatives that help the wearable determine the wearer’s location.

Another feature offered up here is PacePro, which is a training service that analyses your run route and checks for things like the elevation changes so it can give you a recommended pace. The Fenix will also alert you if you start to deviate, so you know you’re on the right track.

And if you’re in any doubt that the Garmin Fenix 6 has been this cheap before, check out our Keepa graph below, which shows you how much this smartwatch has cost throughout the year.

We gave the Garmin Fenix 6 an amazing 4.5 / 5 star rating alongside a Trusted Recommends badge, with the verdict reading: “It’s not the most stylish tracker around but it’s by far the most reliable we’ve tested and a perfect training companion for any serious athlete.”

