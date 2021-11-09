The Galaxy Watch 4 is now £209 in Currys’ Black Friday sale

We’re only into the second week of November, but Black Friday has already well and truly begun over at Currys. In fact, the Galaxy Watch 4 has seen its price slashed by £40.

The Samsung smartwatch would usually cost you £249 but for a short time only, you can pick up the 2021 Galaxy watch for just £209. All you need to do is add the watch to your basket and enter code SAVE40GW4 at the checkout to save £40 on your purchase, with the code expiring on Friday, November 12.

The watch also comes with a free six month trial for fitness app Fiit worth £99.

Save £40 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Currys Currys has dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to just £209 until Friday November 12. Head over now and enter code SAVE40GW4 at checkout to save £40 on this fantastic Android smartwatch for a limited time only. Currys

Was £249

£209 View Deal

The Galaxy Watch 4 features a stunning, lightweight and minimalist design. The 1.2-inch circular AMOLED touchscreen offers a variety of original watch faces, while the digital bezel uses haptic feedback to let you glide your finger around the display.

The watch supports a variety of smart functions, including voice calling, smartphone notifications, Samsung Pay, music remote and SmartThings and you can find a wide selection of apps in the Google Play store.

The BT in the name stands for Bluetooth, meaning there’s no LTE support with this particular model.

There’s also an array of health and fitness features to get excited about, including a step count, calories burned and distance measured with built-in GPS. The watch packs sensors to monitor your heart rate, ECG and blood oxygen levels, and can even track your activity in the pool with a water resistance rating of 5ATM/IP68.

The watch comes in three colours – Black, Pink and Silver/Grey.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Apple Watch alternative. Buyers’ Advice Editor Thomas Deehan gave the watch 4.5/5 stars in our review, writing that it sets “a new bar for Android users”.

“It’s taken a long time to get here, but we finally have a Wear OS smartwatch that can go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch”, wrote Deehan. “With its sleek design, fast speeds, vibrant AMOLED display and robust collection of fitness and health tracking features, Samsung has created the ultimate smartwatch for Android users”.

If you’re looking for a new watch to pair with your Android smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the best on the market. Save £40 for a limited time when you use code SAVE40GW4 at checkout and get the £249 wearable for just £209.