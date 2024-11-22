The Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for is here

The truly fabulous Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available on a Black Friday deal we’ve all been waiting for.

This contract deal from Mobiles.co.uk gets you the Galaxy S24 Ultra, on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with 500GB of monthly data, for £38.99 a month, with a negligible up front payment of £9.

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 500GB data for £38.99 a month The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available on contract with 500GB of monthly data for £38.99 a month and £9 up front. Mobiles.co.uk

500GB monthly data

£38.99 a month, £9 up front View Deal

It’s outstanding value for a phone that we continue to rate as one of the very best on the market. Indeed, on our latest Best smartphone round-up refresh, we still rated the Galaxy S24 Ultra as ‘The best high-end Android’ phone you can buy.

Our trusted Mobile Editor Lewis Painter handled the Galaxy S24 Ultra review earlier in the year, and gave the phone a scorching score of 4.5 out of 5. “The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a phone that seems to do it all, with a high-end display, versatile cameras, excellent battery life and unique GenAI capabilities,” he concluded.

Indeed, Lewis’s one major reservation about the Galaxy S24 Ultra was that it was rather (OK, very) expensive at launch. Guess what? If you grab this deal, it’s no longer all that pricey.

As we’ve already alluded to, the Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn’t really have any weaknesses to speak of, so let’s just run through a couple of the things that make it stand out from its rivals.

One thing is the phone’s peerless camera zoom capabilities. Unlike its peers, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with not one but two telephoto cameras, providing natural 3x and 5x zoomed shots, as well as decent hybrid zoom shots right up to 100x. Most people won’t want to push it that far, but 10x shots still look really good.

Another unique element of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its S Pen stylus, which doesn’t just come bundled, but is stashed away within the body of the phone itself. It’s easily ignored if it’s not your thing, but note takes, scribbles, and sketchers will love the flexibility that it gives you.

This is the year in which Samsung has gone big on AI, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra leads the way. GenAI-powered tools are everywhere here, from a keyboard that offers to tidy up your messages to live translation in the Phone app.

Elsewhere, the AI-powered Notes app can transcribe and translate a conversation in real time, and can even pick out the different speakers and annotate accordingly.

It’s a very clever phone, now available at a very clever price ahead of Black Friday. Stay tuned for more deals as the big day itself looms nearer.