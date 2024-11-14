The Galaxy S24 FE might be Black Friday’s best value upgrade yet

If you’re looking to secure a smartphone upgrade at a great price, this Black Friday Galaxy S24 FE contract deal should be of interest.

Fonehouse is offering the Galaxy S24 FE on a Three contract with 100GB of monthly data for just £26 a month. There’s no up front fee to pay whatsoever.

Get the Galaxy S24 FE with 100GB data for £26 a month The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available on contract with 100GB of monthly data for just £26, with no up front fee.

100GB data§

£26 a month, no up front fee View Deal

It’s a great deal for a phone that only hit the market last month.

In case you missed it, the Galaxy S24 FE is a fresh take on Samsung’s current flagship range, offering almost-flagship specs at a cheaper price than the original Galaxy S24.

It’s actually closer to the Galaxy S24 Plus than the plain Galaxy S24, with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a very similar design. This is a premium product, with glass and aluminium materials and a full IP68 dust and water protection rating.

The Galaxy S24 FE runs on Samsung’s own Exynos 2400e chip, which slightly rolls back on the performance of the chip that powers the Galaxy S24 with a corresponding benefit to energy efficiency. We highly doubt you’ll notice the difference in day to day running.

When it comes to photography, the Galaxy S24 FE features the exact same main camera as the flagship Galaxy S24, which offers a 1/1.56-inch sensor, f/1.8 aperture and OIS. Together with a flagship-level AI-powered ProVisual engine, this means that it’s capable of taking impressively clear and vibrant shots in a variety of lighting situations.

While we’re talking about flagship-level provisions, Samsung is promising seven years of OS upgrades, which is still truly exceptional. Only Google, and to an extent Apple, can match Samsung in this department.

In his hands-on with the Galaxy S24 FE, our Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluded: “Samsung looks to have doubled down with this year’s Galaxy S24 FE, offering a suite of upgrades to display, performance and battery life that should make it a more tempting prospect for Samsung fans who don’t want to shell out for the flagship Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus.”

As Black Friday deals go, this one’s very appealing – especially with the Fonehouse Black Friday promise, which will refund you the difference if you find the same deal for cheaper over the Black Friday month.