 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S20 FE is a bargain with this Black Friday discount

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has dropped to just £25 a month with 30GB of data on Three in Fonehouse’s Black Friday sale. 

Right now, you can get the 128GB Galaxy S20 FE with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £25 a month with no upfront cost.

Do the maths and that’s just £600 over 24 months, making this a £99 saving on the £699 RRP of the S20 FE before even considering the data and minutes included in this offer.

The deal is also covered by Fonehouse’s Black Friday Price Promise, meaning if you find a better offer over the course of Black Friday, Fonehouse will refund you the difference. This guarantee runs from November 9 to December 3, with the retailer even price matching against its own deals. 

Get the Galaxy S20 FE with 30GB data for just £25/month on Three

Get the Galaxy S20 FE with 30GB data for just £25/month on Three

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been reduced to just £25 a month with no upfront cost in Fonehouse’s Black Friday sale. The deal comes with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes, offering a £99 saving over 24 months.

  • Fonehouse
  • Was £699
  • £25/month and no upfront cost
View Deal

The S20 FE is the cheaper “Fan Edition” of 2020’s flagship S20, cramming many of the features we loved in the S20 into a fantastically affordable package. 

The phone features a 6.5-inch OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset 5G – something you can’t actually get with the standard S20 in the UK. 

There’s a triple camera in the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel tele camera with 3X zoom and OIS. There’s also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. 

The phone packs a 4500mAh battery, along with support for both wireless charging and reverse charging. 

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker gave the phone 4.5 stars in our review. He wrote: 

“I can’t say enough good things about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and if you want a phone that feels very much like a flagship without spending over £699 then this is the best that’s currently on offer”. 

Get the Galaxy S20 FE with 30GB data for just £25/month on Three

Get the Galaxy S20 FE with 30GB data for just £25/month on Three

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been reduced to just £25 a month with no upfront cost in Fonehouse’s Black Friday sale. The deal comes with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes, offering a £99 saving over 24 months.

  • Fonehouse
  • Was £699
  • £25/month and no upfront cost
View Deal

If you’re looking for an excellent mid-range Samsung phone, you’ve come to the right place with this £25/month deal on the Galaxy S20 FE and no upfront cost. Shop now to save £99 on the phone with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on Three included. And, don’t forget you can get the difference refunded if you find a better deal before December 3.

You can also visit our guide for more of the best Black Friday deals.

You might like…

Grab an iPhone 13 Mini with no upfront cost in this Black Friday deal

Grab an iPhone 13 Mini with no upfront cost in this Black Friday deal

Gemma Ryles 33 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets substantial Black Friday price cut

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets substantial Black Friday price cut

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Save £150 on a superb gaming monitor with this early Black Friday deal

Save £150 on a superb gaming monitor with this early Black Friday deal

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
This Pixel 6 Black Friday deal is hard to resist

This Pixel 6 Black Friday deal is hard to resist

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Make smarten up your home smart with this Echo Dot and Ring Doorbell deal

Make smarten up your home smart with this Echo Dot and Ring Doorbell deal

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Grab the Sonos One Gen 2 on the cheap with this early Black Friday deal

Grab the Sonos One Gen 2 on the cheap with this early Black Friday deal

Alastair Stevenson 5 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.