The Galaxy S20 FE is a bargain with this Black Friday discount

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has dropped to just £25 a month with 30GB of data on Three in Fonehouse’s Black Friday sale.

Right now, you can get the 128GB Galaxy S20 FE with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £25 a month with no upfront cost.

Do the maths and that’s just £600 over 24 months, making this a £99 saving on the £699 RRP of the S20 FE before even considering the data and minutes included in this offer.

The deal is also covered by Fonehouse’s Black Friday Price Promise, meaning if you find a better offer over the course of Black Friday, Fonehouse will refund you the difference. This guarantee runs from November 9 to December 3, with the retailer even price matching against its own deals.

Get the Galaxy S20 FE with 30GB data for just £25/month on Three The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been reduced to just £25 a month with no upfront cost in Fonehouse’s Black Friday sale. The deal comes with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes, offering a £99 saving over 24 months. Fonehouse

Was £699

£25/month and no upfront cost View Deal

The S20 FE is the cheaper “Fan Edition” of 2020’s flagship S20, cramming many of the features we loved in the S20 into a fantastically affordable package.

The phone features a 6.5-inch OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset 5G – something you can’t actually get with the standard S20 in the UK.

There’s a triple camera in the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel tele camera with 3X zoom and OIS. There’s also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The phone packs a 4500mAh battery, along with support for both wireless charging and reverse charging.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker gave the phone 4.5 stars in our review. He wrote:

“I can’t say enough good things about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and if you want a phone that feels very much like a flagship without spending over £699 then this is the best that’s currently on offer”.

If you’re looking for an excellent mid-range Samsung phone, you’ve come to the right place with this £25/month deal on the Galaxy S20 FE and no upfront cost. Shop now to save £99 on the phone with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on Three included. And, don’t forget you can get the difference refunded if you find a better deal before December 3.

