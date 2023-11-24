Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

The Galaxy A54 costs next to nothing with this unlimited data deal

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday, the biggest sale day of the year, is finally upon us – and that means there are deals aplenty on practically anything you can imagine. That, of course, includes smartphones, but it’s not just SIM-free phones getting all the best deals – it’s also a great time to pick up a new phone contract.

A particularly tempting deal from mobiles.co.uk bundles the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with unlimited calls, texts and 5G data for just £22.99 per month with £9 upfront.

Get the Galaxy A54 5G with unlimited data for £22.99 per month

mobiles.co.uk is offering a cracker of a deal on the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, bundling it with unlimited calls, texts and data for just £22.99 with £9 upfront.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Unlimited data
  • £22.99 per month (£9 upfront)
View Deal

That’ll net you the 128GB model in an understated black finish on the iD Mobile network, and the contract lasts 24 months. If you are tempted, you’d better be quick; there’s no telling how long the deal will be available.

Is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy A54 in-hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A fine, if not exceptional, mid-ranger

Pros

  • Premium look and build
  • Great 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Huge 5,000mAh battery
  • New and improved 50MP camera

Cons

  • Inconsistent battery life
  • No display HDR support
  • Can be a bit slow at times
  • Slow charge times

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a fine example of an all-round mid-range smartphone. It offers a reasonably premium build for its £449 price tag, including elements like IP67 dust and water resistance and a glass rear rarely seen at the price point. In fact, it doesn’t look too dissimilar to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED display is excellent for both binge-watching Netflix and scrolling through Instagram, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate keeping things feeling smooth and responsive, even when the Exynos 1380 chipset begins to falter. It’s not a slow smartphone by any means, but conversely, you won’t be playing Genshins Impact on high-level graphics on this smartphone.

Throw in other benefits including a huge 5000mAh battery, a new 50MP primary lens to accompany the 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro and Samsung’s OneUI software, and you’ve got a solid mid-range smartphone.

To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review.

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

