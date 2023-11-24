The Galaxy A54 costs next to nothing with this unlimited data deal

Black Friday, the biggest sale day of the year, is finally upon us – and that means there are deals aplenty on practically anything you can imagine. That, of course, includes smartphones, but it’s not just SIM-free phones getting all the best deals – it’s also a great time to pick up a new phone contract.

A particularly tempting deal from mobiles.co.uk bundles the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with unlimited calls, texts and 5G data for just £22.99 per month with £9 upfront.

Get the Galaxy A54 5G with unlimited data for £22.99 per month mobiles.co.uk is offering a cracker of a deal on the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, bundling it with unlimited calls, texts and data for just £22.99 with £9 upfront. Mobiles.co.uk

Unlimited data

£22.99 per month (£9 upfront) View Deal

That’ll net you the 128GB model in an understated black finish on the iD Mobile network, and the contract lasts 24 months. If you are tempted, you’d better be quick; there’s no telling how long the deal will be available.

Is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G worth buying?

A fine, if not exceptional, mid-ranger Pros Premium look and build

Great 120Hz AMOLED display

Huge 5,000mAh battery

New and improved 50MP camera Cons Inconsistent battery life

No display HDR support

Can be a bit slow at times

Slow charge times

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a fine example of an all-round mid-range smartphone. It offers a reasonably premium build for its £449 price tag, including elements like IP67 dust and water resistance and a glass rear rarely seen at the price point. In fact, it doesn’t look too dissimilar to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED display is excellent for both binge-watching Netflix and scrolling through Instagram, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate keeping things feeling smooth and responsive, even when the Exynos 1380 chipset begins to falter. It’s not a slow smartphone by any means, but conversely, you won’t be playing Genshins Impact on high-level graphics on this smartphone.

Throw in other benefits including a huge 5000mAh battery, a new 50MP primary lens to accompany the 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro and Samsung’s OneUI software, and you’ve got a solid mid-range smartphone.

To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review.

