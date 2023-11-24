The Galaxy A54 costs next to nothing with this unlimited data deal
Black Friday, the biggest sale day of the year, is finally upon us – and that means there are deals aplenty on practically anything you can imagine. That, of course, includes smartphones, but it’s not just SIM-free phones getting all the best deals – it’s also a great time to pick up a new phone contract.
A particularly tempting deal from mobiles.co.uk bundles the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with unlimited calls, texts and 5G data for just £22.99 per month with £9 upfront.
That’ll net you the 128GB model in an understated black finish on the iD Mobile network, and the contract lasts 24 months. If you are tempted, you’d better be quick; there’s no telling how long the deal will be available.
Is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G worth buying?
A fine, if not exceptional, mid-ranger
Pros
- Premium look and build
- Great 120Hz AMOLED display
- Huge 5,000mAh battery
- New and improved 50MP camera
Cons
- Inconsistent battery life
- No display HDR support
- Can be a bit slow at times
- Slow charge times
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a fine example of an all-round mid-range smartphone. It offers a reasonably premium build for its £449 price tag, including elements like IP67 dust and water resistance and a glass rear rarely seen at the price point. In fact, it doesn’t look too dissimilar to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23.
The 6.4-inch AMOLED display is excellent for both binge-watching Netflix and scrolling through Instagram, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate keeping things feeling smooth and responsive, even when the Exynos 1380 chipset begins to falter. It’s not a slow smartphone by any means, but conversely, you won’t be playing Genshins Impact on high-level graphics on this smartphone.
Throw in other benefits including a huge 5000mAh battery, a new 50MP primary lens to accompany the 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro and Samsung’s OneUI software, and you’ve got a solid mid-range smartphone.
To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review.
