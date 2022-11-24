The full-frame Sony A7 III has seen a huge price reduction for Black Friday

Looking to upgrade your camera this Black Friday? The full-frame Sony A7 III has seen a £300 price reduction just in time for Christmas.

The A7 III would typically cost you £1699 for the body only. Head to Jessops today and you can pick up the mirrorless camera for just £1399 when you claim £200 cashback from Sony. That’s a £300 saving compared to the current price and a massive £600 drop from the camera’s £1999 RRP at launch.

That’s cash you could put toward your first lens, a memory card or a bag to protect your new camera.

Scroll down to find out more

The Sony A7 III launched in 2018 as an update to Sony’s most entry-level full-frame mirrorless shooter.

The camera takes advantage of Sony’s 24.2-megapixel full-frame Exmor R sensor for great sensitivity and dynamic range, an autofocus system with 693 phase-detection AF points, a 10fps burst mode and an ISO range of 50-204800.

The A7 III also includes 5-axis image stabilisation, a battery life that supports up to 710 stills and 4K full-frame video recording.

The camera can be used alongside a wide range of full-frame E-mount lenses, including third-party options from more affordable brands like Sigma.

We awarded the A7 III 4.5/5 stars when we reviewed it in 2018. Reviewer Michael Topham wrote:

“Simply put, the Sony A7 III is the finest example of the most affordable full-frame camera on the market. It’s a sensational camera for the money and compliments the ever-evolving Sony A7-series quite brilliantly”.

The camera was more recently succeeded by the Sony A7 IV, but that doesn’t mean the A7 III isn’t still a great camera. Plus, at almost half the price, this deal is definitely worth considering.

