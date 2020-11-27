The Force is strong with this deal – Jedi: Fallen Order is now just £19.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is arguably one of the greatest Star Wars games in recent history, is now available at its lowest price, falling to a very affordable £19.99 price point for both PS4 and Xbox One.

Fallen Order puts you in the boots of a young Jedi called Cal Kestis, as he leads a resistance group against the Empire. Taking place five years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, developer Respawn has been allowed some creative freedom in this epic adventure, and so is not a retelling of previous stories. Still, there are couple of familiar faces along the way to give you a healthy dose of nostalgia.

For those disappointed by the recent Star Wars movies, Fallen Order is a refreshing return to form for the franchise, which is no surprise since it’s in the hands of the developers behind the likes of Titanfall and Apex Legends.

The biggest strength of Fallen Order is the combat however, with some of the best lightsabre fighting ever seen in a video game. The Metroidvania-style exploration also proves to be an excellent incentive to revisit the many planets you come across in your epic journey.

We gave Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a 4 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in 2019. In the verdict, we said: “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is far from a masterpiece, but to say it could’ve been one without some of its basic flaws may not be so far fetched. As it is, you can look past the tame story and inconvenient bugs instead revelling in joyous combat, awe-inducing cinematics and fluid platforming.”

At just £19.99 the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an affordable Christmas present option for any Star Wars fan in the family.

