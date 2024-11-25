Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Fitbit Versa 4’s Black Friday discount is a true fitness tracker bargain

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to hit your fitness goals in 2025, don’t miss this brilliant Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Versa 4. The affordable fitness tracker is now cheaper than ever at £126.50

The Fitbit Versa 4 would typically cost you £149, already having seen a £50 discount from its original RRP of £199.99. Right now, you can secure the fitness tracker for as little as £126.50 on Amazon, bringing the total saving up to £73.49 or 36%. 

Save more than 1/3 on the Fitbit Versa 4 this Black Friday

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a Black Friday bargain on Amazon. Shop today to save 36% (£73.49) and take the fitness tracker home for just £126.50.

  • Was £199.99
  • £126.50
We use the price tracking extension Keepa to keep an eye on price fluctuations over time and it looks like this is the fallest the Versa 4 has fallen on Amazon since it launched in September 2022. 

The Fitbit Versa 4 has also seen a price drop on Amazon.com for our US readers. Click the link in the first paragraph to bag the fitness tracker for just $119.95. 

Is the Fitbit Versa 4 worth buying? 

Fitbit Versa 4 Featured image
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

A solid, affordable fitness tracker packed into a smartwatch body

Pros

  • Reliable sleep tracker
  • Physical button returns
  • Smooth UI

Cons

  • Third party app support is gone
  • Resting and exercise heart rate accuracy
  • Stress features a work in progress

The Fitbit Versa 4 is an everyday fitness tracker that is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. 

The wearable is water-resistant up to 50m and equipped with a variety of health, fitness and smart features, including activity tracking with 40+ exercise modes, health metrics, 24/7 heart rate tracking, VO2 Max, SpO2 tracking and Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes. 

The fitness tracker can also analyse your sleep and help you stick to a schedule, while smart features like Google Maps, on-wrist payments, voice assistance and Quick Replies (Android only) allow you to perform actions without taking your phone out of your pocket. 

Finally, the Versa 4 has a battery life of more than six days and comes with six months of Fitbit Premium included, bringing you deep insights, exclusive workouts and mindfulness sessions.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Fitbit Versa 4 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’d prefer a Garmin tracker, look no further than this deal on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 – now 28% off









