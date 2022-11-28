The Fitbit Versa 4 drops in price again for Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are excellent times to invest in new wearables, and this hefty saving on the Fitbit Versa 4 is worth a look.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday week sale, the Versa is now available for £159. That’s £40.99 – or 20% – cheaper than the £199.99 price we reviewed it at.

This also happens to be the cheapest price we’ve seen the Versa 4 drop to since its launch a few months ago, and it’s a tenner cheaper than its previous lowest price on Amazon.

This is one of the more simple smartwatches around and is a good choice if your budget is low and you just want to track basic activity and sleep throughout the day. Fitbit states around 6+ days of battery life and we found similar results in our testing. Not having to charge the watch every night is a big boon.

GPS is built-in, there’s 24/7 heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring along with some really good in-depth sleep tracking.

