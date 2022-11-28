The Fitbit Versa 4 drops in price again for Cyber Monday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are excellent times to invest in new wearables, and this hefty saving on the Fitbit Versa 4 is worth a look.
As part of Amazon’s Black Friday week sale, the Versa is now available for £159. That’s £40.99 – or 20% – cheaper than the £199.99 price we reviewed it at.
This also happens to be the cheapest price we’ve seen the Versa 4 drop to since its launch a few months ago, and it’s a tenner cheaper than its previous lowest price on Amazon.
If this deal isn’t for you, we’ve got a load of other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals rounded up that might take your fancy.
The Fitbit Versa 4 drops in price again for Cyber Monday
As part of Amazon’s Black Friday week sale, the Versa is now available for £159. That’s £40.99 – or 20% – cheaper than the £199.99 price we reviewed it at.
- Amazon
- Save 20%
- £159
This is one of the more simple smartwatches around and is a good choice if your budget is low and you just want to track basic activity and sleep throughout the day. Fitbit states around 6+ days of battery life and we found similar results in our testing. Not having to charge the watch every night is a big boon.
GPS is built-in, there’s 24/7 heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring along with some really good in-depth sleep tracking.
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
- PS5 Console with 2 games and a £10 gift card – Was £609.98, Now £592.85
- Pixel 7 with 100GB data on Vodafone – No upfront cost, Only £28/month
- iPhone 14 with 100GB data on Vodafone – No upfront cost, Only £45/month
- Pixel 6a with 100GB on Three – No upfront cost, Only £18/month
- Apple Watch Series 7 – Was £369, Now £299
- Xbox Series S – Was £249.99, Now £189
- Echo Dot 5 – Was £54.99, Now £26.99
- DJI Action 2 Camera Bundle – Was £366, Now £199
- Samsung Freestyle Projector – Was £999, Now £399
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones – Was £380, Now £290.68
- Kindle Paperwhite – Was £129.99, Now £94.99
- Sonos One SL – Was £179, Now £129
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds – Was £250, Now £159
- LG OLED55A2 TV – Was £1699, now £779