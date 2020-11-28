Calling all fitness enthusiasts – the recently released Fitbit Versa 3 has just had its first ever price drop as part of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale, letting you grab the new wearable for just £179.

Granted, while a £20 discount might not be as sizeable a price drop as what you can currently find for the Fitbit Versa 2, the latest entry in the Versa series has some much needed improvements and so any price drop so soon after launch is worth shouting about.

Deal: Fitbit Versa 3 for just £179 (lowest price yet)

After listening to the criticism levelled at the Versa 2, Fitbit went back to the drawing board and came back strong this year with the Versa 3 and the all-new Fitbit Sense. While we were certainly impressed with the Fitbit Sense, Fitbit’s premium wearable is better reserved for those who are more interested in paying close attention to their mental health as well as their physical health. If fitness is your core concern, then look no further than the Versa 3.

The biggest improvement this time around is the implementation of untethered GPS tracking (finally). Strangely absent on the Versa 2, the Versa 3 rights this wrong by letting you leave your phone at home, with the ability of tracking your run or cycle entirely on the watch itself.

In addition, you can also download music straight to the Versa 3 so there is absolutely no need to bring your phone with you on your next workout. The only downside here is that it’s limited to Deezer subscribers in the UK (Pandora in the US), so Spotify users need to look towards Garmin and Samsung’s offerings instead.

Fitbit’s even found the capacity to improve the battery on the Versa 3, letting you get up to six days of use on a single charge. Given that most Wear OS and Apple Watches barely make it to a second day, this is a huge leap ahead of the competition.

Acting as the cherry on top, each purchase of the Fitbit Versa 3 comes with a 90-day free trial to Fitbit Premium, which lets you take your workout to a whole new level with guided videos, a sprawling social platform and more.

If you plan on making some serious fitness strides in 2021, then this is the optimum deal to go for, particularly with the Versa 3 now being at its cheapest price yet.

