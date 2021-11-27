The Fitbit Versa 3 is the cheapest it’s been all year

Anyone looking for a new smartwatch on the cheap for Black Friday needs to know about the latest Fitbit discount.

We’ve just come across one of the best Black Friday deals available, as the Fitbit Versa 3 is now massively more affordable, with £60 off the original asking price, it’s the cheapest it’s been all year.

Coming in as less expensive than the Fitbit Charge 5, and packing in key features like offline music playback and access to Fitbit’s app library, this is the wearable of choice if you’re after a premium fitness tracker that will help you meet your New Year fitness goals.

Fitbit Versa 3 falls to its lowest price yet One of our favourite fitness trackers, the Fitbit Versa 3, has just fallen to its lowest price ever, making this the perfect buy for anyone looking to meet their fitness goals in 2022. Amazon

Was £199.99

Now £139.99 View Deal

The Versa 3 was the first Fitbit Versa watch to add GPS support, as well as GLONASS support, so you’re free to leave your phone at home during any early morning workouts.

It’s not just the GPS connectivity that makes the Versa 3 so great, the impressive battery life means that you’ll be using the Versa 3 for days on end, while smartwatches like the Apple Watch 7 die out after just a day of use.

Fitbit Versa 3 Price History

And of course, you know Fitbit is king when it comes to fitness tracking, with our very own Buyers’ Advice Editor and smartwatch connoisseur Thomas Deehan saying that the clean UI of the watch and the fitness app itself makes this one of the easiest systems to wrap your head around.

And for anyone under the assumption that Fitbit only knows how to create a workout wearable, the compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant means you not only pick the AI you prefer, but you reap all the smart benefits.

There are very few smartwatches that offer all of these features for under £200, but seeing the price drop all the way down to £139.99 makes this deal a no brainer and one of our favourite smartwatch deals yet this Black Friday.

And if you’re still curious as to what else you can snag on the cheap, have a glance below at some of the other best Black Friday deals that we’ve found, so you can find all the best prices for your Christmas shopping.