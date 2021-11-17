 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

The Fitbit Versa 3 has fallen to its lowest price yet in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

The Fitbit Versa 3 has plummeted in price this Black Friday so you can snatch up a quality smartwatch for a fraction of the price.

We might still be in the runup to Black Friday but there are still plenty of the best Black Friday deals around, including this saving on the Fitbit Versa 3.

Get fit for a fraction of the price with this Fitbit Versa 3 deal

Get fit for a fraction of the price with this Fitbit Versa 3 deal

If you’re looking to get fit but aren’t sure where to start, the Fitbit Versa 3 has you covered, and it’s dropped to only a fraction of the original price this Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • Now just £154.99
View Deal

This smartwatch has dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon for the Black Friday sales, as you can see by the Keepa price history graph below.

Keepa price history Fitbit Versa 3

The Versa 3 itself boasts built-in GPS tracking, so you can leave your phone at home while you’re out running and still track how your workout went.

The UI here is clean and very easy to wrap your head around, with the fitness markers matching up to the American Heart Association’s recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week. This system is simple and allows you to fit your workouts into your routine, giving you more flexibility in how you train.

In terms of battery life, the Versa 3 can last up to six days without needing a recharge. You can feel safe in the knowledge that your Fitbit won’t die on you mid-workout, as our testing showed that it handled multiple workouts and three GPS tracked runs before it needed a battery boost.

You can also stay entertained with the Fitbit Versa 3, as this smartwatch’s offline music storage capabilities mean you can listen to your tunes on the go. Do bear in mind though that the Versa 3 doesn’t support offline music playback with Spotify, only with Deezer and Pandora.

Get fit for a fraction of the price with this Fitbit Versa 3 deal

Get fit for a fraction of the price with this Fitbit Versa 3 deal

If you’re looking to get fit but aren’t sure where to start, the Fitbit Versa 3 has you covered, and it’s dropped to only a fraction of the original price this Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • Now just £154.99
View Deal

With a price this low, we don’t imagine that this deal will be around for long, and we recommend jumping on it before it’s too late.

If you’re after even more amazing deals make sure you keep checking in on Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be posting all the best Black Friday deals we can find throughout November.

