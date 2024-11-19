Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Fitbit Charge 6 just became the ultimate budget fitness tracker for the New Year

Jon Mundy

At this price, the Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker just became your first choice for getting fit on a budget in the New Year.

Amazon is now selling the Fitbit Charge 6 for £99 as one of its Early Black Friday deals. That’s a 29 percent saving on its £139 RRP.

This tidy little fitness tracker comes with a six month Fitbit Premium membership included, as well as the usual perks of seven-day battery life (beat that, smartwatches), Google Wallet compatibility (so you can make mobile payments with the watch), and Google Maps.

Wearables expert Conor Allison reviewed the Fitbit Charge 6 for us at launch late last year, and handed out a more-than-respectable score of 4 out of 5, labelling it “The go-to fitness tracker”.

“The Fitbit Charge 6 is the go-to fitness tracker for those who want accurate daily tracking, rock-solid sleep monitoring, and advanced health features for a reasonable price,” Conor concluded. He made these comments at full price, too, so they apply even more now that it’s less than £100.

Conor also highlighted the Fitbit Charge 6’s Google integration as a huge positive. Google bought Fitbit a couple of years ago, which explains why you can use some of its most useful smartwatch features on a humble fitness wearable.

Also appreciated was the return of Fitbit’s side button, which adds an extra dose of tactile appeal to using the Charge 6.

Of course, none of this would matter a jot if the Fitbit Charge 6 couldn’t track your fitness and health accurately, but thankfully it’s got you covered. “Fitbit’s intuitive and basic view of your daily activity sits right alongside Apple’s as one of the best options for beginners,” explained Conor. Step and calory counting is right up there with far more expensive trackers.

We’ll be covering all the best Black Friday deals, but if you’re looking for a new fitness tracker for you New Years health regime, you probably don’t need to wait.

