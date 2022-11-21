The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now a steal in the Black Friday sale

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your TV to Amazon’s Fire interface, look no further than this early Black Friday deal.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently over 30% off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a £17 saving on the usually £54.99 streaming stick, bringing it down to just £37.99 in time for Christmas.

You can also visit our best Black Friday deals page for a round-up of all the standout deals we’ve spotted so far.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s most powerful streaming device yet, offering faster app starts and more fluid navigation compared to the next stick down, the Fire TV Stick 4K.

The Max can be used to stream 4K Ultra HD content and offers support for a range of major HDR standards, including HDR, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision.

Save 31% on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max this Black Friday The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped from £54.99 to £37.99 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. That’s a 31% saving on the 4.5/5 star streaming stick perfect for watching 4K HDR content. Amazon

Was £54.99

£37.99 View Deal

There’s also Dolby Atmos on board for immersive audio and access to loads of live TV and streaming apps, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, NOW, Disney+, BT Sport, Sky News, ITV Hub and more.

On the smart home side, you can use the Alexa Voice Remote to search for shows and movies, dim the lights and more with your voice and view your front door camera without pausing your movie with the LIve View Picture-in-Picture feature.

Aside from its faster performance and Live Picture-in-Picture, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max also comes with more storage and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity not found on the Fire TV Stick 4K.

TV and audio editor Kob Monney gave the Fire TV Stick 4K 4.5/5 stars in our review, praising the streaming device’s excellent performance, bundle of entertainment apps and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

“The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a slick, well-featured streamer with excellent search capabilities in Alexa, and what feels like more entertainment apps than any other stick. If we’re talking performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max edges the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, especially with audio”, wrote Kob.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max does pack quite a few ads but, for Prime customers, we don’t think there’s a rival streamer worth considering.

As you can see from the Keepa graph below, this is the cheapest we’ve seen this particular Fire TV Stick drop.

If you like the sound of this deal, there’s no need to wait for Black Friday weekend to kick off. Nab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just £37.99 right now by heading over to Amazon to save 31% – or £17 – on the usually £54.99 streaming device.

Best Early Black Friday Deals