The Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday discount is perfect for watching Christmas films

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

A streaming device is one of the easiest ways to access all of your favourite platforms conveniently on your TV.  If that sounds like something you’re interested in, you don’t want to miss this Black Friday discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. 

Amazon’s premium 4K streaming stick is just £44.99 in the November sale. That’s 36% less than its usual £69.99 price. 

Save £25 on Amazon’s premium streaming stick with this Black Friday deal

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to £44.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Head there today to save 36% on the streaming stick compared to its £69.99 RRP.

  • Was £69.99
  • £44.99
There’s no better way to get your TV Christmas movie ready as the weather starts to get chilly. Go to Amazon now to save £25 on the most powerful Fire TV stick. 

Is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2024) worth buying? 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2024 hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Amazon’s premium 4K streaming stick is just £44.99 in its Black Friday sale. That’s 36% less than the RRP of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Pros

Cons

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s top-of-the-line streaming device in 2024. 

This compact stick plugs into your TV, giving you access to a slick interface, 4K image quality and a wide array of streaming platforms. The stick also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos for immersive picture and audio. 

Access tons of TV and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and more, music from Amazon Music and Spotify and even games from Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass cloud services. 

Wi-Fi 6E support ensures smooth 4K streaming, while the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced allows you to control your TV and connected smart home devices with your voice or dedicated channel buttons. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2024) review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re interested in the hundreds of titles available via Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass, we’d recommend checking out another bundle. Save 42% on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna game controller this Black Friday with this brilliant deal. 

