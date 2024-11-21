The Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday discount is perfect for watching Christmas films

A streaming device is one of the easiest ways to access all of your favourite platforms conveniently on your TV. If that sounds like something you’re interested in, you don’t want to miss this Black Friday discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon’s premium 4K streaming stick is just £44.99 in the November sale. That’s 36% less than its usual £69.99 price.

There’s no better way to get your TV Christmas movie ready as the weather starts to get chilly. Go to Amazon now to save £25 on the most powerful Fire TV stick.

Is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2024) worth buying?

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's top-of-the-line streaming device in 2024.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s top-of-the-line streaming device in 2024.

This compact stick plugs into your TV, giving you access to a slick interface, 4K image quality and a wide array of streaming platforms. The stick also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos for immersive picture and audio.

Access tons of TV and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and more, music from Amazon Music and Spotify and even games from Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass cloud services.

Wi-Fi 6E support ensures smooth 4K streaming, while the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced allows you to control your TV and connected smart home devices with your voice or dedicated channel buttons.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2024) review.

