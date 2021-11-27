Amazon devices are usually the first to get excellent Black Friday savings and that’s certainly the case here with this Fire HD 10.

Amazon’s largest tablet has seen its price chopped heavily this Black Friday, with the model without ads now available for £89.99. That represents a saving of £70 off the £159.99 RRP.

If you’re happy with ads for various products dotted across the UI on the tablet then you can save an extra tenner – making this £79.99.

While it’s very affordable – especially when compared to other tablets and iPads – the Fire HD 10 is still packed to the brim with good features and tech.

This model has 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage for offline downloads which should come in handy if you’re travelling. As the name suggests, there’s a 10-inch display on the front which Amazon claims is 10% brighter than the older model. It’s a 1080p display too, so content should look plenty sharp.

When it comes to apps, these Fire tablets run Amazon’s app version of Android with its own App Store. There’s a strong selection of apps though, including iPlayer, Netflix, Facebook, Instagram and Disney Plus. If it’s more productive apps you’re after then Zoom is here, as is the Office suite. You can, if you wanted to, connect a Bluetooth keyboard and get some proper work done on this tablet.

While the Fire HD 10 routinely drops in price on shopping days like this, this is the lowest this current version has dropped to. You can see this in the Keepa price tracking graph above.

Back to the tablet and there’s plenty more to discuss. It comes in a bunch of colours, including pink and green, had a microSD card slot for extra storage and charges via a USB-C cable. There’s also a 2MP front camera for selfies or voice calls and a 5MP snapper on the back.

In our review of the tablet we said “The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a good choice if you want a basic tablet to stream movies, join calls and access Alexa”.