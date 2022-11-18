The excellent Sonos Roam is a bargain after this Black Friday price crash

Sonos has waded into the pre-Black Friday sales with discounts on a number of products, and both the Sonos Roam and Roam SL have received discounts as part of the sales promotion.

Right now on Amazon, the SL model has received a 26% discount, which amounts to a £40 reduction to bring the Sonos Roam SL to £119. The Sonos Roam has also received a discount, dropping from £179 to the more affordable £139.

That is the cheapest we’ve seen the Roam SL hit and for the original Sonos Roam this is the cheapest we’ve seen it in several months (though not the cheapest it’s been having dropped to £132 earlier in 2022). And if you want see what other types of offers are currently available then you can check out our round-up of the best Black Friday deals.

To be clear, the Sonos Roam SL is a different model from the Sonos Roam we reviewed in 2021. The main difference is that the SL version removes the microphones, so you won’t get any voice assistance from Google or Alexa.

Aside from the missing microphones, the Roam SL is the same as the original Roam, boasting both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support so it can be used in the home or outside of it. Switching between the two is as easy as pressing the button on the speaker’s underside when heading out, and once you’ve come back from wherever you’ve gone, the Roam SL should automatically detect a Wi-Fi signal and reconnect to the Sonos network.

The Sonos network allows for multi-room control with other Sonos products, so the Roam speakers can be hooked up to the same ecosystem as a Sonos Five or a Sonos Arc, able to handover audio from one speaker to another or play music across all speakers over a W-Fi network.

The Sonos S2 app also offers integration with music services such as Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer and Spotify, so music can be controlled with a single app than having to dip in and out of several. That provides convenience if you’re someone who streams music a lot. AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth playback are other options of feeding audio to this speaker.

Battery life is 10 hours (about standard for a portable speaker) and Auto Trueplay is supported, which means the speaker can adapt its sound depending on the surroundings it’s in as well as its orientation (the speaker can play both horizontally and vertically).

We were very much impressed in our review with the sound quality, finding it to be great with voices by offering lots of clarity and detail, while the treble performance is sharp adding “a pleasing sense of bite and detail”. Its bass output is the most qualified aspect of its performance, lacking the same presence provided by some speakers but they also happen to be bigger than the Roam SL.

We gave the Sonos Roam five stars and sans microphones we’d rate the Roam SL at a similar level, especially for those who don’t want to deal with voice assistants. Aside from the lack of microphones, both speakers are exactly the same. The Roam sounds great and is easily portable, and this deal represents an excellent saving on one of the best portable speakers around.

