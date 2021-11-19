 large image

The excellent OnePlus 9 Pro has been given a phenomenal price slash

Black Friday is the ideal time to upgrade your mobile and this deal for the OnePlus 9 Pro – a phone we love – is a great place to start.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sales, you can nab yourself an unlocked 128GB OnePlus 9 Pro for the sum of £629.

That’s £200 (or 24%) off the RRP of £829 and for a phone as packed to the rafters with specs and features as this you’re getting a very good deal.

This is the lowest we’ve seen this phone drop to, as you can tell by the Keepa price tracking graph below that shows all previous prices on Amazon.

OnePlus 9 Pro Keepa Graph

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the snappy Qualcomm 888 chipset, has 5G for fast data speeds and OnePlus’ slick Oxygen UI.

The front is covered in a glorious 6.7-inch OLED panel that curves slightly at the edges. This screen has a 120Hz refresh too, which makes scrolling and gaming super smooth. It’s an adaptive refresh rate, so it’ll ramp down to save power and push that 4500mAh battery even further.

When it does come to charging, Warp Charge 65T gives you a full charge in less than an hour and a 70% charge in roughly half that. Handy for juicing up over your morning brew.

On the back there’s a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultra wide and a zoom camera. There’s some unique Hasselblad camera tuning too.

In our glowing 4.5/5 review, we had praise for the excellent screen, the fast charging and the impressive ultra wide camera. We summed up the review by saying “The OnePlus 9 Pro really is a great phone; it’s comfortably one of the best Android phones around. The screen is impressive, performance is snappy and the camera is surprisingly capable – even if a slow camera app can make the experience a little frustrating at times.”

Trusted Take

I reviewed the OnePlus 9 Pro and found it a fantastic Android phone for the £899 price. With this £200 Black Friday saving it offers more power and features than much of the competition at this end of the market.

All the OnePlus 9 Pro specs you need to know about

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Wirless charging
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Bin capacity
OnePlus 9 Pro
£829
$970
€899
CA$1499
OnePlus
6.7 Inches
128GB, 256GB
48MP + 50MP + 5MP
16MP
Yes
IP68
4500 mAh
Yes
Yes
73.6 x 163 x 8.7 MM
197 G
B08V1JLTRN
Android 11 with Oxygen OS
Mar-21
23/03/2021
3216 x 1440
Yes
120 Hz
USB-C
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
12GB, 8GB
Green, Silver and Black
litres
