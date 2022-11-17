 large image

The excellent Chromecast with Google TV 4K gets a phenomenal Black Friday price slash

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

With long winter nights ahead, Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your TV setup – however, you don’t always need to spend a fortune on a completely new set.

As part of its build to Black Friday, Amazon has chopped £20.99 – or 35% – off this 4K capable Chromecast device, bringing the price down from £59.99 to £39.

This Chromecast with Google TV 4K is an easy – and with this discount, affordable – way of adding some extra skills to your TV. Whether it be to add an app or streaming service you don’t currently have access to or simply to avoid navigating a slow smart TV interface this is a fantastic solution.

This Chromecast with Google TV 4K is a clever device, plugging into a spare HDMI port on your TV and giving you access to the fantastic Android-based Google TV software. This has big apps, like Disney Plus and Netflix, plus games and an excellent content recommendation system that’ll help you avoid scrolling aimlessly for something to watch.

This version is preferable for those with a 4K TV, as it supports the higher resolution along with HDR (including Dolby Vision). It’s also got a nice remote that lets you talk directly to Google Assistant.

When we reviewed the streaming stick at full price we said, “The Chromecast with Google TV is a fantastic streaming stick and the ideal option for anyone embedded in the Google ecosystem. It offers the bells and whistles you’d expect from a streaming player including 4K/60fps streaming and Dolby Vision/Atmos support.”

Amazon has also slashed the price of the HD version, a better choice with a 1080p or lower television.

