The Echo Show 8 has hit its lowest price yet – and its even cheaper if you get two

Fancy picking up a couple of smart displays this Black Friday? Amazon has slashed the price of the new Echo Show 8 – and it’s an even better deal if you get two of them.

The Echo Show 8 has dropped from £119.99 to just £79.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a 33% saving on the 8-inch smart display.

If you’re looking to pick up a couple of Echo Shows for two different rooms or thinking of giving one away as a gift this Christmas, this deal becomes even sweeter with code ECHOSHOW8 swiping an additional £30 off the two devices. That brings them down to £129.98 for two or £64.99 each, saving you £110 in total (or 45%).

As you can see in the graph below, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the Echo Show 8 fall since launch, and the extra cash off each when you buy two only makes this deal better:

Get two 2nd Gen Echo Show 8s for just £129.98 The Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) usually costs £119.99 for one or £239.98 for two. Today, you can pick up one Echo Show 8 for £79.99 or two for just £129.98. That’s a 45% saving on the 2021 smart display when you buy two with code ECHOSHOW8. Amazon

Was £239.98 for two

£129.98 for two View Deal

The Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) is the 2021 update to Amazon’s 8-inch smart display range.

It features an 8-inch touchscreen and stereo speakers, allowing you to watch TV shows and films in HD from streaming services like Prime Video and Netflix, and listen to music with Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

There’s a 13-megapixel camera with auto-framing, which ensures you remain in the centre of the frame during video calls by panning, zooming and framing you automatically.

Of course, Alexa is built-in. You can ask her to set reminders, update lists, read out the news, give traffic updates, offer recipes, answer questions and more – all completely hands-free.

You can also use the Echo Show 8 to control your smart home. Use the built-in camera to check on your home when you’re away and control and set routines for smart thermostats, lights, cameras and more all using your voice.

When you’re not using the display, you can turn the screen into a digital photo frame to run through a slideshow of your favourite snaps from Amazon Photos or Facebook.

Home Technology editor David Ludlow awarded the Amazon Echo Show 8 a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our review. He wrote:

“With its relatively low price and huge range of features, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) is the best smart display. It comfortably balances size against screen viewing comfort, delivering most of the features that you get in the larger Echo Show 10, just for half the price”.

Of course, this review was written based on the standard £119.99 price of the Echo Show 8, making this 33% saving on a single smart display and 45% off two an even more enticing set of deals.

If you like the sound of the Echo Show 8, today is the perfect time to pick one (or two) up. Head over to Amazon today to get one for £79.99 or two for £129.98 with code ECHOSHOW8 and save up to 45% on the 5-star smart display.

