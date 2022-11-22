The Echo Show 5 is back at one of its lowest prices ever

We all know Amazon heavily discounts its tech during Black Friday, and that’s certainly the case with this big saving on the Echo Show 5.

The iconic smart speaker is now available for £34.99, a huge 53% saving off its usual £74.99 price point.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen it drop this low, but it is certainly one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen this speaker go

The Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) packs in a dinky 5-inch screen with a resolution of 960 x 480. This is good enough for the screen size which, among other things, lets you tune into the video feed of your smart doorbell. You can even watch TV series from either Netflix or Prime Video, as this little screen packs in a fair few supported apps and features.

As with most Amazon devices, you can also chat with Alexa using your Echo Show 5. You can ask about the weather, your calendar or to set a reminder for your next appointment.

In terms of sound quality, there is a single 1.6-inch speaker, which we found to be decently loud with a good amount of bass in our review, so you won’t need to worry about installing any external speakers.

In our glowing 4/5 star, our expert stated “The Echo Show 5 remains a great little smart display, either as a budget option or as a useful smart alarm clock.”

