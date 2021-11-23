The Echo Show 10’s first discount is here and it’s a winner

If you’re looking to upgrade your home, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) just saw its first Black Friday discount this year.

If you’ve been on the hunt for some of the best Black Friday deals this month, then you’ll be pleased to hear we just found the first discount for the Echo Show 10 (3rd generation).

This model was released earlier this year and got a cracking 4.5/5 stars from us, alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, so you know that it’s a reliable product.

The design of this smart display is unlike a lot of other models, coming packed with a floating screen that you can helpfully adjust and tilt, so it’s comfortable to look at in any position.

Plus, the Echo Show 10 can automatically track your movement, as the screen can move up to 360-degrees, so you will always be able to check in with whatever you’re looking at.

It will also swivel in your direction when you call on Alexa, which is pretty useful for when you want to see what the weather’s doing this week, or if you’re in the midst of following a new recipe.

You will also get all the features we know and love from Alexa, with constant updates and tweaks for a better experience since Alexa is a cloud-based system.

In terms of sound, there is a 3-inch woofer and two 1-inch tweeters in this model, which when combined offer up an impressive bass and a sense of stereo separation. We think that the Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) is one of the best-sounding smart displays, so there won’t be any need for any external speakers.

Amazon used a 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800; it packs in dark blacks, great viewing angles and vibrant colours, making it a breeze to use in any lighting conditions.

We think that the Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) is a great smart display, with our verdict reading: “The fusion of Alexa with a touchscreen continues to reap benefits, extending what you can do, as well as being more useful showing on-screen results as well as spoken ones.”

If you're after more great Black Friday deals, on smart displays or otherwise, keep checking back with Trusted Reviews, as we're on the lookout for the best discounts currently available.