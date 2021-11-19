The Echo Buds 2 just saw a fantastic Black Friday discount

Black Friday is bringing in all of the best deals, including £30 off Amazon’s own Echo Buds (2nd generation).

If you’ve been on the hunt for an upgrade to your audio then look no further, as we’ve found one of the best Black Friday deals just for you. On this limited time deal the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) just saw a £30 discount on their regular RRP.

These earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) so you can tune out the rest of the world when you’re listening to your favourite tracks. ANC is particularly helpful if you’re a frequent user of public transport, as it will completely drown out any ambient noise or chattering commuters.

2nd generation Echo Buds just went well below their £109.99 price tag The Amazon Echo Buds 2 have just seen a massive price slash for Black Friday. This deal is hard to resist, especially if you’re currently looking for an audio upgrade. Amazon

Was £109.99

Now just £79.99 View Deal

The Echo Buds are also small and compact, with a customisable fit so they won’t fall out of your ears. They are also rated IPX4, meaning that they’ll be fine if you’re caught in the rain, or if you get particularly sweaty during your workouts.

Since these earbuds are Amazon, you can connect your Echo Buds with the Alexa app, so you can stream music or play podcasts using Audible, all you need to do is ask Alexa.

Amazon claims that the Echo Buds 2 will give you up to five hours of music playback per charge, with up to 15 hours when you also use the included charging case. These buds can also get two hours of music just from one 15-minute charge, making them a great option if you’re always on the go.

You can use them on either iOS or Android, so no matter which phone you prefer the Echo Buds will have you covered. And if you prefer Siri or Google Assistant to the trusty Alexa, you’re more than welcome to switch her out.

2nd generation Echo Buds just went well below their £109.99 price tag The Amazon Echo Buds 2 have just seen a massive price slash for Black Friday. This deal is hard to resist, especially if you’re currently looking for an audio upgrade. Amazon

Was £109.99

Now just £79.99 View Deal

Finally, the Echo Buds 2 have multiple layers of protection, including the ability to mute the microphones via the Alexa app, so you know that your private conversations are staying private.

If you want to see what other amazing Black Friday deals crop up this month, keep checking back with us at Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be chasing up all of the best discounts.