The DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo has seen a whopping 41% discount for Black Friday

Looking for a new action camera? The DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo has plummeted to just £269 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, allowing you to pick up the camera and front-facing touchscreen for 41% less.

Considering the action camera and touchscreen combo would typically cost you £455, we think that’s an incredible deal. Head over to Amazon now to save £186 on this great set.

The Action 2 is a modular action cam by DJI. The camera’s magnetic design allows you to switch out different accessories to suit your needs, while still being tough enough to survive falls, dust and water up to 10m.

The camera is capable of shooting smooth 4K video at 120fps with an ultra-wide 155-degree field of view. Meanwhile, features like RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady correct camera shake and rotation as you shoot.

This particular combo comes with the Action 2 Front Touchscreen Module, with the second OLED touchscreen making vlogging and snapping selfies a breeze.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we gave the DJI Action 2 a fantastic 4/5 stars.

“The DJI Action 2’s video performance may be respectable rather than groundbreaking, but its pioneering magnetic mounting and mod system not only works brilliantly – it also serves to set it apart from all its rivals in the action cam market”, wrote reviewer Sam Kieldsen.

“This is a camera that performs well (particularly where image stabilisation is concerned) but its true value lies in its tiny, lightweight body and the ease with which it can be mounted to various things – even the front of your shirt – and quickly adapted to suit different tasks”.

This price is the furthest we’ve seen the Action 2 fall since it launched last November, meaning there’s been no better time to pick up the action camera and touchscreen set than now.

Head over to Amazon now to snag the DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo for £269 and save 41% compared to its original £455 price.

