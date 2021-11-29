The budget Nokia T20 Android tablet is now even cheaper

If you want a cheap Android tablet this festive shopping season then this Nokia T20 should be right up your street.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sales you can nab the 4G toting Nokia T20 Android tablet for just £149.99, that’s 25% off the original retail price of £199.

You can also save yourself a little more cash and go for the Wi-Fi only model which is available for £134.99, down from £179.99.

Budget Nokia T20 Android tablet is now even cheaper As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sales you can nab the 4G toting Nokia T20 Android tablet for just £149.99, that’s 25% off the original retail price of £199. Amazon

Save 25%

£149.99 View Deal

This is by far the cheapest this tablet has been, however considering it has only been available for around a month that’s hardly surprising. Previously it has stuck at the £199 RRP.

In our review of the Nokia T20 we said “The Nokia T20 is a great-looking and durable device with a sharp screen. It’s being marketed toward families who want the main perks of a tablet, but without paying high-end prices. There’s a lot to like here, but the camera quality and performance require some improvements.”

Specs for the T20 tablet include a 10.36-inch display, 8200mAh battery with USB-C charging and 4GB RAM. These are strong specs, especially when you consider the price.

The tablet runs on Android, so if you’ve paid for apps and games then you’ll be able to easily reinstall them here. Big apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video etc are all supported and with such a large high-res display this is the idea tablet for commutes or travelling.

Budget Nokia T20 Android tablet is now even cheaper As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sales you can nab the 4G toting Nokia T20 Android tablet for just £149.99, that’s 25% off the original retail price of £199. Amazon

Save 25%

£149.99 View Deal

Android has plenty of other apps too, so you can be productive on this tablet too. Plus, with the 4G connectivity here, you can pop in a data SIM and get a connection even when you don’t have any Wi-Fi nearby.

While we might be approaching the end of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, there are still many of the best deals around and you can see some of those below.