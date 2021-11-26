The brand new Surface Pro 8 is already $200 off – get it now

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is a standard-bearer for the new Windows 11 operating system and it’s currently $200 off at Walmart.

The latest version of Microsoft’s ever-popular hybrid machine is the impressive Surface Pro 8. It’s only $899, rather than the usual $1,099, which is as good a deal as you’ll find on Black Friday.

Save $200 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 The Microsoft Surface Pro hasn’t been out all that long and Walmart is already throwing down with a decent discount on this hybrid laptop. Walmart

Was: $1,099.00

Now: $899 View Deal

It’s powered by the Intel Core i5 processor (11th Generation) with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The display size is a handy 13-inches with a 2880 x 1920 (267 PPI) resolution and a upto 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for streaming, gaming and content creation.

The 120Hz refresh rate matches Apple’s iPad Pros meaning you’ll get smooth scrolling. You’ll also benefit from up to 16-hours of battery life from typical usage.

The major upgrade here is the 11th Generation Intel Core quad-core chip, which is a big improvement on the 10th-Gen processor found inside the Surface Pro 7. Microsoft claims this new chip offers 43% more compute power than its predecessor, while the integrated GPU performance has also been given a 74% boost thanks to Intel Xe.

The Surface Pro’s battery life of up to 16 hours is a big improvement on the 10.5-hour stamina of the Surface Pro 7 and, unlike last year’s model, includes Thunderbolt 4 to enable you to hook up multiple monitors and an external GPU.

The model on sale at Walmart doesn’t include the Type Cover or Signature Keyboard or the Surface Pen stylus, but this still represents a fine deal on one of the most popular Windows 11 2-in-1 laptops out there.

If you’re looking for a steal on home soil, here the best Black Friday UK deals. The best of the US is here. Happy shopping everyone.