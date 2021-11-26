The brand new Honor 50 has just been slashed in price

The mid-range device from Honor, which boasts all the Google apps and services you love, has seen a huge price reduction this Black Friday, despite being new.

The Honor 50 was only launched on 26 October, but it has already seen a dramatic price reduction in time for the Black Friday sale.

Previously priced at £449.99, this impressive handset is now available for just £358.99 if you grab this deal on Amazon.

Grab the brand new Honor 50 in this cut-price deal The Honor 50 is only one month old, yet it’s already been subject to an irresistible reduction in price, now available for just £358.99. Boasting a 108-megapixel camera, 120Hz display refresh rate, and 66W fast charging, don’t miss out on this super-specced smartphone. Amazon

Was £449.99

£358.99 View Deal

The Honor 50 has plenty of impressive specifications that might make it the perfect handset for you.

The camera system is led by a 108-megapixel wide-angle sensor, which is joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and two 2-megapixel snappers (one macro lens and one depth sensor). Flip it over, and you’ve got a 32-megapixel selfie camera embedded in a holepunch at the top of the screen.

That screen is a generous 6.57-inch OLED panel that offers a sharp 1080x2340p resolution supporting 1 billion colours, and a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, there’s a capable Snapdragon 785G chipset that packs 5G connectivity, and a 4300mAh battery. Once it’s run out of juice, you can count on 66W fast charging to power it back up again, giving you 100% in only 45 minutes according to advertisements.

What’s more, this Honor smartphone boasts all the Google apps and services that you’re used to, unlike some previous models in the series.

The overall package was promising for the initial price, but with more than £90 wiped away from the RRP, it’s a very tempting prospect indeed.

You might fear that Black Friday sales are limited to last season’s stock, but that’s manifestly not the case here; this deal lets you get your hands on the impressive Honor 50 just one month after its launch, making a £90 super saving in the process. Get your hands on it fast while the deal is live, and then head over to our Black Friday deals page to check out all the other amazing offers you can bag.