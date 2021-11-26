The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds have had £70 knocked off their regular RRP thanks to this great Black Friday deal.

The deal lets you grab the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds on Amazon for £179, a marked discount on their regular £249.95 price.

The deal’s active now and we’d thoroughly recommend any buyer on the hunt for a premium set of true wireless earbuds with top-end active noise cancellation take advantage of it while stocks last.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a steal at this price The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are the best price we’ve seen this year on Amazon thanks to this brilliant Black Friday deal. Amazon UK

Was £249.95. now £179 (28% off) View Deal

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds scored a perfect 5/5 when we reviewed them in December last year. Highlights include best in class active noise cancellation, a wonderfully neutral sound, excellent fit and reliable transparency mode.

This lead TV and audio editor Kob Monney to conclude in his Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review:

“Bose makes its mark with the terrific QuietComfort Earbuds. They sound brilliant and noise-cancelling performance is imperious. Aside from battery life that comes in behind that of its closest rivals, these are a sensational pair of earbuds from Bose.”

If that wasn’t enough to convince you, the price is the best we’ve seen on Amazon this year. As you can see in the Keepa graph above, prior to Black Friday 2021 the cheapest price we saw the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds retail for was £215 in October. Keepa is a price tracking tool we regularly use to check past prices on Amazon.

This makes now the perfect time for any music fan on the hunt for a reliable pair of true wireless to pick up the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds.

The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are one of many excellent products to get a healthy discount this Black Friday. Since the yearly deals festival began we’ve seen huge discounts on everything from top end earphones, like the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds to premium vacuum cleaners.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021. Our team of product experts will be on hand throughout the event offering their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals to appear this year.